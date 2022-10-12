The Ladysmith Common Council voted 5-0, at its last meeting, Sept. 26, to approve an initial resolution authorizing the sale of $1.045 million in general obligation bonds for street improvements. This is an initial resolution with final action expected before the end of the year.

The new $77,339 debt service payment will replace existing debt to be paid off in 2022, resulting in no increase to the current city tax levy.

