The Ladysmith Common Council voted 5-0, at its last meeting, Sept. 26, to approve an initial resolution authorizing the sale of $1.045 million in general obligation bonds for street improvements. This is an initial resolution with final action expected before the end of the year.
The new $77,339 debt service payment will replace existing debt to be paid off in 2022, resulting in no increase to the current city tax levy.
The timeline for the bond sale is approving a final resolution by the middle of November and closing in early December.
“It will take a few weeks to pull it all together,” Josh Low of Ehlers, the city’s financial consulting firm, told the council.
The city recently was presented with a petition containing 51 signatures from individuals asking the council to improve Flambeau Avenue east of Wis. 27. The road is bordered by the city and town of Flambeau with the town securing its funds through a grant and the city still seeking funding options.
The council can borrow up to 5% of the city’s equalized value. As of the end of this year, the city owes $3.6 million in general obligation debt leaving about $5.8 million in capacity for future borrowing. The city’s existing debt is set to gradually decline over the next couple of years. This gradual decline allows the city to add additional debt without raising the annual levy.
Because Flambeau Avenue doesn’t require sewer and water improvements, it has not been awarded grant funding despite past efforts to get the road improved.
The goal of the borrowing is to get as much paving done as possible while continuing to apply for grant funding for street projects that do require water and sewer upgrades.
Assessed property values in Ladysmith increased this year by about 11 percent.
In other matters, the council:
— Approved a code of conduct for elected officials. It takes effect only for newly elected or re-elected officials.
— Heard Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs report that within the next 3-5 years a fire truck will need to be purchased at a projected cost between $600,000 and $700,000. He has asked city finance officials to include a line item in the fire department budget for $75,000 annually to go towards that future purchase.
— Unanimously approved two minor land purchases by the Wisconsin Department of Transportation and two temporary easements to facilitate new ADA curb ramps on E. Third Street N along Memorial Park. In a related move, the council unanimously approved the Nominal Payment Parcel-Waiver of Appraisal with Wis DOT in the amount of $250.00 for this land sale. In another related move, the council unanimously approved the warranty deed conveying the city-owned property to Wis DOT in the amount of $250. In yet another related matter, the council approved the construction engineer for the ADA curb ramps
— Heard Public Works Director Kurt Gorsegner announce the city has received preliminary notice of two Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan Program low-interest loans for the Wis. 27 watermain loop project with river crossing in the amount of $644,576. The draft funding list designates $386,746 in principal forgiveness for the watermain loop project. Additionally, the city applied for funding for the watermain project along W. Fifth Street N between North and Flambeau avenues in the amount of $348,086. The draft funding list designates $208,852 in principal forgiveness for the W. Fifth Street N project. The state DNR Clean Water Fund list will be made public in December.
— Heard a report the new raised concrete median on Lake Avenue at the rail crossing does not meet the minimum 6-inch standards to qualify as a “quiet zone” median. Options to correct this issue include removing and reinstalling a new median at city expense, milling off pavement around the median and relaying the area with 1-1/2 inch less asphalt or installing spring-loaded flexible markers where the minimum height has not been met with a minimum $5,000 cost. Gorsegner was directed to look into other options.
— Unanimously approved a $9,700 demolition bid from Russ Thompson Excavating to raze the former Worden Avenue Laundromat. The cost will be funded from Tax Incremental District revenue as the area is part of a TID to redevelop that part of the downtown.
— Unanimously approved a 1-year lease extension with Rockwell Automation for warehouse space at 501 Fritz Ave W with the price increasing to $3,083.33 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.