The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is seeking public review and comment on a Flambeau Mining Company petition seeking issuance of a certificate of completion of reclamation for the 32-acre industrial outlot portion of its mining site near Ladysmith in Rusk County. The DNR is also seeking public comments on its preliminary determination regarding issuance of the certificate of completion and its proposed decision as contained in a draft revised mining permit which would replace the existing mining permit.
Flambeau Mining Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Rio Tinto, South Jordan, Utah. Flambeau Mining Company owns, and is responsible for, the 181-acre Flambeau Mine property, located on Wis. 27, Ladysmith. It was issued a mining permit and other necessary permits to operate an open pit copper mine in early 1991.
Ore shipments from the mining site began in 1993 and continued for more than four years. Site reclamation, including backfilling of the pit, was substantially completed by the end of 1999.
Flambeau Mining Company was later issued a certificate of completion of reclamation for 149 acres of the 181-acre mining site in 2007. The remaining 32 acres, referred to as the industrial outlot, includes an area for which the original reclamation plan was modified to allow alternate uses of the project buildings and adjacent areas. The site currently includes a DNR Service Center, Xcel Energy’s power line maintenance shop and an equestrian trailhead.
The DNR has made a preliminary determination that Flambeau Mining Company has met its obligations under the approved reclamation plan, as modified in 1998, and that the certificate of completion covering the industrial outlot portion of the mining site should be issued in accordance with applicable laws and rules. In addition, the DNR is proposing to issue a revised mining permit which will delineate the ongoing obligations of Flambeau Mining Company including site monitoring and maintenance, surface water management, compliance with applicable groundwater standards, annual reporting and financial assurance requirements.
The mine site has been reclaimed and it’s often cited as a model of safe and successful mining.
In 2012, a federal court judge sided with an environmental group who sued the Flambeau Mining Company over elevated copper levels in an intermittent stream on the site. But, the judge also cited the company’s “exemplary efforts to protect the environment during its mining operations and reclamation effort.”
Judge Barbara Crabb ordered Flambeau Mining Company pay a penalty of $25 for each of 11 nonpermitted discharges from a stormwater basin on the site under the federal Clean Water Act, for a total of $275. The company did not have permits for the discharges, and in all of the instances the concentration of copper measured at the outlet was higher than Wisconsin’s acute toxicity criterion.
Crabb said pollution levels were minimal but ruled the mining company was violating the Clean Water Act by not having the correct permit.
The decision appeared to be a moral victory for the Wisconsin Resources Protection Council, Center for Biological Diversity and environmentalist Laura Gauger.
“Although plaintiffs seem to be motivated by an admirable concern for the environment, it remains unclear to me why they would have expended so much time and energy litigating against a company that seems every bit as committed as they are to the protection of the environment and preservation of water quality,” Crabb wrote in her ruling.
In 2013, an appeals court overturned the ruling, saying the Flambeau Mining Company wasn’t at fault because the Wisconsin DNR hadn’t required that permit.
Flambeau Mining Company will be required to maintain the current $2.2 million reclamation bond for at least 20 years after issuance of the certificate of completion of reclamation for the industrial outlot.
The DNR will host a virtual public hearing via Zoom to receive public comments from 4-6 p.m. on July 6. Members of the public may also provide in-person testimony may at the DNR Ladysmith Service Center, N4103 Wis. 27, Ladysmith, WI 54848. Written comments will be accepted through July 21.
More details for registering to attend and testify at the virtual hearing along with instructions for submitting written comments and further information regarding the certification of completion process are available on the DNR’s Reclaimed Flambeau Mine webpage at https://dnr.wisconsin.gov/topic/Mines/Flambeau.html.
