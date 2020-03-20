Due to concerns of COVID-19 (Coronavirus) and for the protection of the public and employees, effective immediately Ladysmith City Hall offices are closed to the public.
City Hall remains operational, and staff can be reached by telephone and e-mail. Staff will be conducting business over the phone or through technology, whenever possible.
Drop payments in the outside drop box along with any necessary applications.
To request an absentee ballot for the April 7 Spring Election, visit myvote.wi.gov or call 715-532-0564. In-person absentee voting will be done by appointment only.
