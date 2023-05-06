The extraordinarily difficult winter has finally come to an end. Deep snow and ice along with bent and downed stems made it virtually impossible to wander through the northwoods.
The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University Extension Department in May will have two field trip programs planned the public. The programs are as follows:
Saturday, May 13, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (approx.) — Nature’s Salad Bar. The Hardwood Forest. Join other inquisitive people wandering through a lovely mesic hardwood forest filled with wildflowers. A mesic forest consists of trees like sugar maple and basswood that like medium soil moisture conditions. Over time the soils there develop into rich black loams, as the trees pump nutrients to the soil surface via their fallen leaves and this in turn favors tender delicious spring greens. Identify and taste a number of these edibles (and identify the ones that aren’t) and collect enough of them to stuff an omelet. Then, travel back to the university kitchen and prepare omelets for lunch.
Wednesday, May 31, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (approx.) — Juniper Bluff. A high overlook along the Marengo River, this rock outcrop resembles an open mountaintop, with a spectacular view of the river canyon and its cliffs. The canyon is what is known as a “water gap”, having originally been carved by a river during the Precambrian. Then, as sea levels rose, it was covered by sediments which turned into sedimentary rock. Only relatively recently has it been exhumed by erosion. Wild juniper bushes, rock ferns, and wildflowers are abundant on the overlook. Hike to the overlook through wildflower-rich mesic hardwood forest on the North Country Trail. This section is part of the Marengo Semi-primitive, Non-motorized Area. The hike to the overlook is 1.2 miles round-trip through hilly terrain. Fossils are generally rare in northern Wisconsin, due to the great age of the rock here. Before the group arrives at the trailhead, there will be visit to a huge boulder known as a stromatolite, comprised of an ancient fossilized blue-green algae reef. It is the largest fossil from northern Wisconsin that you will ever see.
Meet at the main entrance in front of the LCO University. The field trip programs are sponsored by the Extension Department at no cost to the participants. This includes registration, transportation in the university’s touring van and omelet-making supplies on May 13 and tasty bag lunches on May 31.
Once the van fills, others can carpool or follow in a private vehicle. Bring the entire family to enjoy nature and learn more about its wonders. Neither of these hikes is fully handicapped-accessible.
Register for the May trips at www.lco.edu/lcooc-extension. Since the website is updated at the beginning of the month (May), you will need to wait to register until that time. Those without computer access or those having trouble with the registration form can contact Cali Quaderer, LCO University Extension Program Coordinator, at cquaderer@Lco.edu, phone 715-634-4790 ext. 137. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email from Extension a day or two prior to the field trip.
