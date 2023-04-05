Republican legislators want to make a firearm produced in the Wisconsin northwoods the official State Rifle.
The new legislation is being introduced in the Wisconsin Assembly by state Reps. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake), Treig Pronschinske (R-Mondovi) and James Edming (R-Glen Flora), and in the Wisconsin Senate by state Sen. Romaine Quinn (R-Cameron). It would honor the Henry All-Weather .45-70 made by Henry Repeating Arms as the official Wisconsin State Rifle. The move came after lawmakers toured Henry’s plant in Rice Lake.
The proposed designation is only symbolic in that it does not require anyone to buy or use the weapon. But it could give a promotional boost to a company with firearm manufacturing facilities in Barron and Rusk counties.
Armstrong is from Rice Lake. Quinn is from Cameron, about 7 miles south of Rice Lake. Edming’s district includes Ladysmith.
Edming said he is proud to bring forward legislation with Senator Quinn, Representative Armstrong, and Representative Pronschinske to name the Henry All-Weather .45-70 as the state rifle.
“While this may not seem like the most important of topics for the Legislature to be tackling, this proposal recognizes a Wisconsin-based company that makes an important contribution to our state’s economy,” Edming said. “In addition, Henry Repeating Arms employs hundreds of people in northwest Wisconsin at their Ladysmith and Rice Lake facilities. Not only does this proposal promote a Wisconsin-made product, but also shooting sports such as hunting that are important parts of our state’s economy as well.”
Armstrong added Henry is a national leader in long gun production.
“I am proud that its headquarters and main production facility are in Rice Lake. Henry’s Big Boy All-Weather Rifle even won the ‘2019 Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin’ competition,” Armstrong said.
The bill was referred to committee in the Senate this week and is now Senate Bill 165. The companion bill is still waiting to be referred to committee in the Assembly. When it is referred to committee it will receive its bill number.
The company’s Big Boy All-Weather Rifle won the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce’s “Coolest Thing Made in Wisconsin” contest in 2019. Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce is the state’s largest business association and a staunch Republican ally.
“Hunting is one of Wisconsin’s most revered pastimes, whether you live in Milwaukee, Madison or Rice Lake,” Armstrong said. “Hunting is also an important economic engine, especially in our rural areas. I know legislators on both sides of the aisle who hunt, so I hope this legislation will receive bipartisan support.
Pronschinske, who hails from Mondovi in west-central Wisconsin, said the bill is a way to recognize a Wisconsin company and the state’s manufacturing sector as well as honor the state’s hunting traditions.
“The nice part about this bill is that it simply honors a longstanding tradition that many Wisconsinites enjoy,” he said. “Something that pays homage to many generations of hunters is in no way political and should not be framed as such.”
At least nine other states, including Alaska, Arizona and Texas, have designated official state firearms, according to the National Rifle Association.
“I encourage all my colleagues, as well as Governor Evers, to visit Henry’s facilities and meet their outstanding employees if they get a chance. It’s fascinating,” Armstrong said.
North Dakota lawmakers recently rejected a proposal to make the Winchester Model 1876 rifle that state’s official firearm. One of the Legislature’s handful of American Indian members, Democrat Jayme Davis, complained that the rifle was used to wipe out buffalo in the 1800s, robbing indigenous people of a key resource.
State Sen. Chris Larson, a Milwaukee Democrat, scoffed at the bill. His city has been grappling with a sharp uptick in homicides since the COVID-19 pandemic began and guns have been the weapon of choice.
“Are you kidding me?” Larson said of the bill. “Why? Why? You know, there are mounting problems in our communities that people are facing. It seems silly that we’re trying to go down a path of trying to designate things that are just bumper-sticker signals to a base.”
Other state symbols include the badger, wood violet, robin and cranberry as the state’s official animal, flower, bird and fruit. There are 26 symbols in all.
Henry Repeating Arms takes its name from Benjamin Tyler Henry, the inventor who patented the first repeating rifle in 1860. However, there is no affiliation or lineage to Benjamin Tyler Henry or the New Haven Arms Company, which manufactured the original Henry rifle from 1862 to 1864. Anthony Imperato secured the trademark to the Henry name in 1996.
Henry currently employs more than 600 people and operates three manufacturing facilities totaling more than 350,000 square feet.
Established in 1997, the company was formerly headquartered in Brooklyn, N.Y., and later Bayonne, N.J., before moving its headquarters to Wisconsin. Its Rice Lake facility began making receivers, bolts, sights, and other parts in 2006 and expanded to making completed rifles in 2013.
In 2021, the company announced an expansion in Ladysmith, after buying a 13.5 acre site with an 84,000 square foot manufacturing plant. The new facility was to be used to machine parts for the company’s lineup of more than 200 models of rifles and shotguns. Additionally, the spare Ladysmith acreage gives Henry room for future expansions. Expansion also added another 100 local jobs.
According to the latest figures from federal regulators, Henry was the country’s fifth-largest rifle maker by volume in 2021 and the seventh-largest shotgun maker. It promotes itself as the leading lever action manufacturer in the nation.
