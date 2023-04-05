Republican legislators want to make a firearm produced in the Wisconsin northwoods the official State Rifle.

The new legislation is being introduced in the Wisconsin Assembly by state Reps. Dave Armstrong (R-Rice Lake), Treig Pronschinske (R-Mondovi) and James Edming (R-Glen Flora), and in the Wisconsin Senate by state Sen. Romaine Quinn (R-Cameron). It would honor the Henry All-Weather .45-70 made by Henry Repeating Arms as the official Wisconsin State Rifle. The move came after lawmakers toured Henry’s plant in Rice Lake. 

