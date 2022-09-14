Flambeau Valley Arts Association celebrates the opening of its 51st season with comic magician Jared Sherlock.
Sherlock is an award-winning illusionist and comic magician. His modern magic and clean comedy entertainment is featured at corporate events, theaters, colleges and fairs nationwide.
Audience members joining Sherlock onstage, high-energy comedy juggling and a contemporary performance of the infamous bullet-catch using a paintball gun are just a few of the things you might encounter during Jared’s show.
Sherlock began his love of the art of magic at the very early age of 8 years old. Holiday “magic shows” for the family became a tradition at the Sherlock household. What was considered a hobby, with the invaluable help of his parents, family and friends, very quickly became a profession by the age of 13.
Sherlock graduated with distinction from Saint John’s University where he received a B.A. in Theater Entrepreneurship. He is also a graduate of the Dell’Arte International School of Physical Theater’s summer intensive in Blue Lake, Calif. As an actor, The American College Theater Festival has nominated him twice for the Irene Ryan award for his performances in Our Town (2008) and Macbeth (2010). As an award-winning entrepreneur, and a classically trained illusionist, Sherlock performs for theaters, corporate events, and fundraisers nationwide. He has also toured internationally in Shanghai, China and Hong Kong.
Sherlock and his Minneapolis-based production company, Sherlock Studios LLC, is a popular consultant in Twin Cities Theater, holding professional credits with Cardinal Theatricals and The Moving Company. His work has been featured by the Wall Street Journal online, MSN Money and the internationally syndicated, Bob and Tom Radio show.
In 2010, Saint John’s University named him the student Entrepreneur of the year. In 2008, StartUpNation.com recognized Sherlock as one of the United State’s Top 20 Dorm-based Businesses.
Join FVAA for a fun-filled evening at 7:30 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 17, at Ladysmith Middle & High School Auditorium. Season tickets are still available online at fvaa.weebly.com and at the door. Single performance tickets at the door are $15 for adults, and children are admitted free with a paid adult.
