Reconstruction of parts of five downtown Ladysmith streets is winding down with asphalting, lane marking and sign installation either completed or almost finished.
The completion paves the way for another major street project to begin in Ladysmith, the resurface of U.S. 8 in the city from the intersection with Wis. 27 to River Avenue.
The pavement marking crew completed the Lake Avenue and W. Third Street painting on Monday, July 26.
The Monarch paving crew was in Friday afternoon to prep for remaining asphalt work and paved the rest of the final surface on W. Fourth Street.
A pavement marking crew was in last Wednesday on Lake Avenue, W. Third Street, and W. Fourth Street painting.
A Monarch paving crew was in to finish paving on E. Second Street and First Street.
The final surface on the north block of First Street was not completed due to technical issues, but will be paved before the end of August.
Project managers are planning to let First Street sit for about 3 weeks more.
“There are two small spots in the subgrade material near Wells Fargo that need some more time to set up,” Project Manager Zech Gotham said. “The north part of the block had some really soft subgrade material that we had been working on to dry out.
Extra material was subcut and removed and extra base material was added during the road building. With the binder layer now in place, no rain water can infiltrate to add to the issue.
“By putting the binder layer of asphalt on and keeping the traffic off, it will give it some time to dry out and let those areas set up more. This way the final paved surface will be smooth and solid,” Gotham said.
Haas had a crew in on Wednesday, working on sign installation and restoration touch up.
Haas had crew in on Thursday, working on sign installation and restoration touch up.
A pavement marking crew was back in last week to finish up pavement markings on E. Second Street and First Street.
The street work construction was estimated at $1.69 million.
Last year, the city was awarded a $1 million Community Development Block Grant for the project. The CDBG funds will help improve five downtown streets, including:
n First Street, from Miner to Fritz avenues.
n E. Second Street, from Miner Avenue to the railroad tracks.
n W. Third Street, from Lake to Worden avenues.
n W. Fourth Street, from Fritz to Corbett avenues.
n Lake Avenue, from E. Third to E. Fifth streets.
The CDBG funds require a 2-to-1 city match of $500,000 that can come through a variety of other sources.
The city has applied for other source funding through the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Safe Drinking Water Loan and Clean Water Fund programs. The city has been awarded up to $500,000 in SDWL program principle forgiveness on water-related items. It was not awarded CWF program principal forgiveness on sanitary sewer items.
However, by applying for this DNR funding, the city becomes eligible for up to $700,000 in low-interest rate loans in each funding program now at 0.9 percent on a 20-year repayment. A typical municipal loan is between 3-4 percent, so the lower interest rate will be a substantial savings for the city.
Low interest repayments will be roughly $25,000-$30,000 per year over 20 years.
There are other project costs including engineering, administration, application and contingency fees. Some of these costs have already been incurred during planning and permitting for the work.
The city now has up to $1.5 million in awarded grant and principle forgiveness money through funding secured for the project. This leaves roughly $600,000 of unfunded costs.
The Wisconsin Department of Transportation recently awarded the project for a mill and overlay of Lake Avenue in Ladysmith between Wis. 27 and River Avenue.
The project is to address deteriorating joints on the 1990 vintage concrete pavement on U.S. 8 in the city. The proposed pavement treatment is to place an asphalt overlay on the existing concrete pavement after course grinding the existing concrete pavement and preparing the joints.
There are several other major items of work that are involved in the resurfacing project. This work includes replacing the existing non-Americans With Disabilities Act compliant curb ramps.
It also includes constructing raised median islands on both sides of the railroad crossing, under an order from the Office of Commissioner of Railroads. The raised median islands will result in W. Fifth Street being physically restricted to a right-turn in and out intersection in the area now designated with temporary paint markings.
The project involves removing and replacing 2-1/2 inches of roadway surface.
The bid has been awarded to Monarch Paving Co. for $1,613,240.
The state finances storm sewer, but the city’s portion of the project is $89,000 for manholes and adjusting water valves.
Earlier this year, the proposal for this project received one bid for about $1.4 million. The bid was rejected and the project rebid.
A preconstruction meeting for the project is on Wednesday, Aug. 11, at Ladysmith City Hall. The tentative start date for the project is Monday, Aug. 16.
The contract has been executed by Gov. Tony Evers.
Monarch Paving Co. is the prime contractor.
There will be no detour. Flaggers will direct traffic through the work site, alternating lanes to make way for construction. They will do a lane at a time. There are three lanes and they will keep shifting traffic.
The project keeps the continuous Two-Way Left Turn Lane in the center of the highway.
Pedestrian crossing controls currently at Lake Avenue and W. Second Street will be removed as it is in the sidewalk right-of-way and not part of the state project. The base for the unit is being installed, but the city will have to replace the controls at its expense at a later date.
Ladysmith officials continue to seek a Quiet Zone designation so engineers will be exempted from federal regulations requiring train horns be sounded at each crossing.
