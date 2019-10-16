A study prepared for the city of Ladysmith estimates it would cost up to $1 million to renovate the former Ladysmith Elementary School on Lindoo Avenue for use as a community center. It also estimates it would cost up to $250,000 for a mixed use and infill development.
The study by the engineering firm Short Elliott Hendrickson states conversion of the former U.S. Army Reserve Center on Summit Avenue “was dismissed early in the process as a location for a community center based on community input.” That center is now part of another study assessing its use as a public works department for the city.
The Lindoo school is still owned by the Ladysmith School District, which is using it mostly for traveling team gym space. Most of the building is now unused since elementary classes have been relocated to the district’s Miner Avenue school building.
Funding may be available for future actions. The $1 million community center plan would require a 50 percent match through the Community Development Block Grant program, according to the study. The CDBG public facilities funds help support infrastructure and facility projects for communities. Examples of eligible projects include improvements, repairs, or expansions of streets, drainage systems, water and sewer systems, sidewalks, and community centers.
The $250,000 mixed use and infill development would require a 75 percent match through the Community Development Investment Grant program. The CDI grant program through the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation seeks to incentivize primarily downtown community development in the state.
The study presents seven options for the Lindoo school:
— At a total cost of $1.42 million separate and sell the east wing including classroom renovations, code required fire barriers, toilet room renovations, kitchen renovations and fire proteaction.
— At a total cost of $1.67 million demolish the east wing including building demolition, site restoration, classroom renovations, toilet room renovations, kitchen renovations, new exterior wall, new stairwell and fire protection.
— At a total cost of $530,000 demolish the entire building and build a new community center including building demolition and site restoration.
— At a total cost of $940,000 sell the entire building and build a new community center.
— At a $732,000 total cost separate and sell the north wing including gymnasium building addition, code required fire barriers, toilet room renovations, kitchen renovations and fire protection.
The entire building has a current operating cost of approximately $32,000 per year, according to the study.
“These operating costs would be substantially reduced with reduced building square footage, especially considering that the most of the oldest, least energy efficient areas of the building will not long be owned by the city/school district,” the study states.
In addition to the preliminary cost estimates the facilities upgrade plan from 2017 identifies $1.26 million in specific high-priority building improvement measure recommendations. These include:
— Multi-Purpose Room Air Handling Unit Replacement & Cooling addition for $190,283.
— Site Concrete Repair - Sidewalks, ADA Panel, Concrete Stairs for $101,743.
— Area 2 West Parking Lot - Reconstruct with Bus Dropoff & Sidewalk Addition (Site Improvement Plan) for $130,427.
— Lighting Upgrades - Interior Replacement/Retrofit to LED Fixtures/Exit Signs and New Exterior LED Lighting for $136,540.
— 1959 Electrical Service/Panel Replacement & Recommissioning (Thermal Image, Exercise Breakers, Check Grounding) for $131,303.
— ARC flash study for $15,417.
— Fire alarm replacement for $82,739.
— Master Clock System Replacement, New Card Access System & New Security Camera System for $138,948.
— Voice Over IP Phone System Upgrades for $66,487.
— Toilet Room Upgrades - New Ceilings, Wall Tile, Partitions Fixtures, & ADA Improvements for $236,585.
— Create New Secured Main Entrance Vestibule & Install Power Assisted Door Operators for $33,918.
The study was half-funded through a CDBG planning award through the Wisconsin Department of Administration. A public hearing on the study generated modest commentary, including the school board is interested but hasn’t yet looked into it in detail. The School was hoping to sell the property for enough to make a good down payment on a new gym to be located at the high school.
Others asked why was so much of the school board’s Nexus study incorporated as that seemed to justify closure of the school and work against reuse. SEH tried to collect all the background information it could find. The Nexus study was just an attachment to the community center study, although some operation and maintenance costs were borrowed from it. The school facility has a lot of potential, so city officials were hoping to see more positive ideas.
Other comments included school district support for this effort could do a lot of good for the community. It could create tax base for all taxing jurisdictions, provide housing for families with students who would enroll and enable the school district to play a larger role in support of workforce attraction and retention. It was said the city can’t afford such a project on its own. Whether public and private, preferably both, other major players need to be partners and all parties need to be involved. It was said for too long the city alone shouldered the burden of generating economic activity that benefitted the entire county.
Getting the school district on board would help spread out the cost of a project across the entire school district tax base instead of limiting to just city taxpayers.
The Ladysmith School Board addressed the study at its meeting last week, seemingly unsure what the city is specifically proposing and what would be the school district’s role in any proposal.
“They have made no specific proposals to us,” School Board President Todd Novakofski said. “If the city has a proposal they would like us to consider they need to let us know.”
“We don’t have a lot of money to spend, and they were willing to conduct this feasibility study at their expense,” school board member Chrysa Ostenso said. “We thought good idea. Go ahead. In their mind they would like to repurpose the building for the benefit of the city but our agenda is more to do with what is best for the school district, but we didn’t pay someone to study what is best for the school district. We need to keep that in mind.”
Ostenso told the school board she believes city officials want the board to retain building ownership but sell classroom wings to a developer for 40 workforce housing units.
“That would be an advantage to the school to have more good housing and hopefully more people move into the school district so close to our elementary school,” Ostenso said.
Novakofski asked if the school district needs so much gymnasium space, calling a third gym “a luxury” given school district enrollment.
The Lindoo school is funded through the school district’s community service fund, which is an extra tax outside the general fund. As a result, the gym space can only be used by community recreation “traveling” teams.
The Community Service Fund 80 is used to account for activities such as adult education, community recreation programs such as evening swimming pool operation and softball leagues, elderly food service programs, non-special education preschool, day care services and other programs which are not elementary and secondary educational programs but have the primary function of serving the community. Expenditures for these activities including cost allocations for salaries, benefits, travel and purchased services.
Interim School District Administrator Mike Cox asked the board to consider the school district’s role in a community center.
“The fundamental question comes down to whether the school district through Fund 80 should be supporting a community center or whether that is the real function of the school district or whether that is the function of the city or county government,” Cox told the school board. “The other fundamental question is the taxpayers that pay taxes to the school district, there are a number of them outside the city limits. There is tax money obviously going toward operating that facility. I don’t know whether the district really should be in the business of community education. Our entire role should be dealing with our own students.”
School board member Gerard Schueller spoke against the community center plan. “The school district does not belong in Ladysmith trying to make a community center, period. We don’t need to take over a community center. We have enough right here,” he said.
Ostenso called the Lindoo school a resource that should not be wasted.
School Board member Brett Gerber said there are many unknowns including costs for operations and rehabilitation. “There is a lot to know yet,” he added.
Earlier this year, the school board was approached by a developer interested in converting the school space to residential living space.
Gerber said taxes are important to this matter, noting he has heard from people on both sides of the community center concept.
“It is quite a bit of money on the tax levy and it is not like our mill rate is really low,” he said.
School board member Melissa Rudack, a daycare provider in the area, told the board there is a great need for daycare in the county, saying shortage of this space sometimes leads families to move out of the area. She added more daycare space can help school district enrollment.
“We need housing but if they can’t pay for their housing or get a job then it is not going to help,” Rudack said.
Novakofski said the matter is now in the city’s court. “Until we have a concrete proposal, what can we do?” he said.
Ostenso said there may be a larger issue for the school board to first consider about the Lindoo Avenue school. “If we are going to keep owning it, don’t you think we would want to be more involved in how they are going to fix it up and what they are going to use it for?” she said.
Gerber told the board it should ask itself what the board should be involved in.
“Why make the city jump through a lot of hoops if we are not going to be able to continue supporting that building for community use?” Ostenso said.
“That is what is all boils down to,” school board member Linda Detra said.
Novakofski cited the city’s study, stating it depends on what the city proposes and what city officials think they can work with the school board on. He said the study has eight options, none of which is a proposal.
“If they know what they want to do then come talk to us,” Novakofski said.
