Sawyer County law enforcement officials seek murder charge in an April 2021 shooting death of a woman in the town of Sand Lake.
Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded April 2, last year, to a residence on Hungry Lake Lane in the town of Sand Lake for a call of a deceased female.
Upon arrival, deputies discovered the body of Cary Lynne Elkin, 42, of Stone Lake, deceased in the residence from multiple gunshot wounds.
Evidence obtained during search warrants, interviews and forensic analysis identified Manly M. McDermott, 29, of Bemidji, Minn., as the suspect in the shooting death of Elkin.
The case will be forwarded to the Sawyer County District Attorney’s Office with the recommendation McDermott be charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide.
McDermott currently is serving a 5-year prison sentence for an unrelated firearms conviction at Moose Lake Correctional Facility in Moose Lake, Minn.
Sawyer County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the city of Hayward Police Department, Washburn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin State Patrol, Bemidji Police Department, Minneapolis Police Department and the Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office, both in Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.