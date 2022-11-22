The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to direct its construction management firm to grant limited authorization to proceed with $2.7 million in material purchases as part of a $21 million referendum building and grounds improvement project.
The Kraus-Anderson Construction Company and the school district are in the process of negotiating a design-build amendment with respect to the project, but have not yet reached complete agreement upon all of the terms. Both sides desire commencing work on the project before the agreement is reached.
The agreement allows Kraus-Anderson to purchase $1.77 million in heating/ventilating units from Bartingale Mechanical of Eau Claire, $559,645 in precast materials from Wells Concrete Products of Maple Grove, Minn., $332,500 in structural metals from Structural Steel Supply of Somerset and $339,000 in bleacher seating and press box system components from JW Industries of Green Bay.
“The numbers I gave you tonight were on or a little under our estimates, said Kraus-Anderson Director of Education Vice President John Huenink.
Board members cited strong interest in mechanicals and building component investments.
“We need to make sure our infrastructure is the top of our priorities,” school board member Jeff Wallin said.
Bartingale will provide air handling rooftop units, recovery rooftop units and compressor/condenser units.
Wells Concrete Products will manufacture, deliver and install 32 pieces of precast concrete architectural insulated wall, measuring 10 inches by 12 feet, or 12,264 square feet.
American Structural Metals will provide 33 tons of structural steel, 20.5 tons of steel joists and 175 squares of metal deck. Due to current volatility in steel pricing, the company is temporarily modifying its bid procedures with material pricing based on published pricing at time of quote and proposals in effect for 10 days from time of quote.
The 750-Seat “Angle-Frame” Bleacher Seating/Press Box System provides seating for 760 total spectators including 752 bench seats and eight ADA spaces.
It is 12 rows high by 123 feet wide with a row rise/depth of 8 inches by 24 inches. There will be a 4’-7” wide front walkway elevated 4 feet above grade. There will be four seating access aisles with mid-aisle railings and three means of egress including two end stairs and one ADA ramp. The ADA compliant wheelchair and companion seats will be integrated across the front walkway
System Components include aluminum tube/angle frame support system bearing on concrete slab, anodized aluminum bench seating, aluminum riser panel with powder-coat purple finish. There will be a galvanized chain-link guardrail system and front skirt system running full length of front walkway utilizing pre-finished metal panel system, black in color.
The press box system will be of stand-alone design inset within the bleacher system
It will have galvanized structural support system bearing on concrete footings 8 feet deep x 38 feet long with a single-slope shed roof with overhangs on all four sides. Interior compartments will be separated by full partition walls with doors.
System components will have a galvanized structural framing system with pre-finished metal wall panel system and pre-finished metal roof and trim panels with colors to be determined. Finished interiors include insulation, wall/ceiling paneling, carpeting and counters, doors and windows, complete lighting and electrical system and provisions for low-voltage systems included.
The board could begin seeing its first round of project bids at its December meeting, but it will mostly likely not occur until January.
The board also saw samples of construction materials and a 3D virtual tour of the remodeled school. Watch the tour online in the multimedia section of www.ladysmithnews.com.
In other matters, the school board:
n Heard public comment about behavior problems on school buses, including bullying, vaping, fighting and inappropriate language. School officials have met with bus contractors. Law enforcement officers have been brought in to speak to students during assemblies. School officials say the problems are being caused by a small number of students. The board discussed the matter for 20 minutes, saying it would cost $4,000 per bus to install a camera on eight buses. The district has suspended about 16 students so fat this year over bus behavior, or about 2 percent of the student body of about 750 pupils.
n Voted unanimously to approve the $5,000 sale of the grain bin at Ladysmith Elementary School that had been used for pellet fire heat at the building. With natural gas prices so low, the heating system has not been used for many years and is no longer cost effective. It also requires a significant amount of work to deliver pellets, lift them into the system and dispose of the ash.
n Unanimously approved new courses requests for the 2023-24 school year.
n Heard an update on a storage shed at the elementary school, being constructed by the high school construction program.
n Approved employment of Jennifer Gago as high school girls assistant basketball coach and Jessica Bechtel as high school girls head softball coach and resignation of Tammy Peggar as LMHS library paraprofessional and Brian Wilmot as high school head baseball coach.
