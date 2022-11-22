The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, Wednesday, to direct its construction management firm to grant limited authorization to proceed with $2.7 million in material purchases as part of a $21 million referendum building and grounds improvement project.

The Kraus-Anderson Construction Company and the school district are in the process of negotiating a design-build amendment with respect to the project, but have not yet reached complete agreement upon all of the terms. Both sides desire commencing work on the project before the agreement is reached.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.