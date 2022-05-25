A month after approving a 5.8 percent overall total package increase for professional staff and hourly wage workers, the Ladysmith School Board voted 4-3, Wednesday, to approve a 4.7 percent compensation increase for administrators.
The administrative raise approved at the board’s May 18 meeting drew questions, like the professional staff and hourly wage workers increases approved by a 6-1 vote last month.
Last month, the board removed administrators from the other staff getting raised. At that time, School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said a new proposal just for administrators would be presented to the board at a later date.
Stunkel told the board traditionally in Ladysmith administrators have received the same percent increase as other staff.
“Traditionally at Ladysmith it has been kind of the same percentage across the board, and administrators have been part of that percent across the board. This year the administrative team was kind of pulled out of the approval process,” Stunkel said. “I am coming back to look at what we can do for the administrative team.”
She told the board the proposed 4.7 percent increase is aligned with the Consumer Price Index.
“Just because it is such a large increase, something the Ladysmith School District has not seen in the history [with] a 5.8 percent. With that being such a large percent the administrative team would come in at CPI which is at 4.7 [percent],” Stunkel said.
Arguing for the raises, Stunkel praised all the district’s employees.
“I feel that it takes all these groups to have a successful school,” Stunkel said. “It takes hourly staff doing their roles. It takes our professional staff working with kids every day but it also takes directors, administrators and principals to do their part to lead the charge. I feel like it is a very fair proposal, and that is what I am asking for approval for tonight,” Stunkel said.
School board members Jeff Wallin, Nancy Burmeister and Jen Pearson voted against the administrative wage proposal. Voting for were Board President Dustin Mataczynski and board members Chrysa Ostenso, Gerard Schueller and Mike Russell.
“I don’t dispute that our administrative staff deserves it, but I am still struggling with what we did for our senior teachers,” Wallin said.
“I am in agreement,” Burmeister said.
About a dozen teachers attended last month’s board meeting, with some questioning the way the proposal distributes raises. It gives larger increases to the lower end of the pay scale than the upper, benefitting more the younger and less experienced teachers. New teachers for the district will now start at $40,000. Two years ago, the starting teacher wage was $36,600.
Wallin asked for a roll call vote, and one was taken.
Also at the meeting, the board revisited last month’s board president vote, Wednesday, after realizing its prior decision did not follow board policy.
At a April reorganization meeting following the Spring Election, board members elected Dustin Mataczynski to serve as board president. Although he received the most votes among three nominees, he did not receive a board majority of at least 4 votes as required by board policy.
On May 18, the board voted again on two nominees with Mataczynski winning with 5 votes over board member Chrysa Ostenso with 2 votes.
In other matters, the board:
— Unanimously approved purchasing new curriculums including social studies for grades K-5 from Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in the amount of $37,824 and high school biology for $25,486 from Savvas. Staff originally reviewed six proposals. The purchases are being funded with Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund grant program money authorized under American Rescue Plan Act that provides additional money for local educational agencies to prevent, prepare for and respond to COVID-19.
— Unanimously approved a resolution to reinvest referendum bond money during construction phase until it is needed with the Wisconsin Investment Series Cooperative. WISC is an investment opportunity open to Wisconsin public entities including school districts, municipalities, counties and technical colleges governed by a commission of representatives from participating entities that has the full power, control and authority over the affairs, investments and assets of the pools. It was created in 1988 by school officials interested in investments that strive to maintain safety and liquidity while preserving capital. The decision followed a presentation by Josh Barbian of the Milwaukee financial services firm PMA.
— Had the first reading of a new 14-page wellness policy that schools are required to have. The policy was described as “complex” that will be approved by the board following a second reading as soon as next month.
— Unanimously approved an updated use of district facilities policy. Changes include adding the building principal to the list of who can grant building use, not allowing use for private social functions or any purpose prohibited by law and excludes swimming pool.
— Unanimously approved a Spanish Trip to Puerto Rico scheduled for June 8, 2023.
— Unanimously approved the 2022-23 school year graduation date of 2 p.m., Saturday, May 27, 2023.
— Unanimously approved hiring Cory Verdegan as Speech & Language Pathologist; increasing the hours for Katrina Rapp from 21-28 hours per week and resignations of Jennifer Gilbeck as Speech & Language Pathologist, Elizabeth Dyson as second grade teacher, Cheryl Patrick as high school special education paraprofessional and Sara Zahurones as food service employee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.