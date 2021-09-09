A small segment of U.S. 8 in Ladysmith from W. Fifth Street North to W. Fourth Street North will be closed for work at the railroad crossing between the two streets beginning Monday, Sept. 13.
Oversize and overweight vehicle drivers will face lengthy detours of about 80 miles between one side of the work site and the other, which is a one-block distance usually.
The closure is expected to be in place through Friday, Sept. 17.
The roadway is known locally as Lake Avenue.
The work is part of a resurfacing project on U.S. 8 from W. Eighth Street North to River Avenue East.
The work includes:
— Milling/grinding the full width of the existing concrete pavement to a depth of 1 to 2 inches;
— Repairing concrete joints with asphalt mix;
— Overlaying the roadway with 2.25 to 2.5 inches of asphalt;
— Upgrading curb ramps to Americans With Disabilities Act standards;
— Converting W. Fifth Street North to right in/right out only from U.S. 8;
— Upgrading signage; and
— Putting down new pavement marking.
Local routes around railroad-related construction are available.
Oversize, overweight traffic is being detoured via Wis. 73, Wis. 64 and Wis. 27.
Lanes in the remainder of the U.S. 8 work zone are restricted to a width of 11 feet.
Construction for the entire project is scheduled for completion in late October. The schedule is dependent on favorable weather conditions and construction progress.
Motorists are reminded that using handheld cell phones in Wisconsin work zones is illegal. Alerts and updates provided via these sites are not intended for use while driving. When driving, your focus should always be on driving.
