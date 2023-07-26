The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a rural structure fire at N6114 Washey Rd. in the town of Dewey, about 5 miles northeast of Ladysmith at 1:35 a.m., Sunday, July 23.
The house was fully involved in flames when firefighters arrived, according to Ladysmith Fire Chief Kyle Gibbs.
“It had to be going for quite a while before anyone saw it,” Gibbs said.
A responding deputy described the situation as a fully involved structure fire with the house partly collapsed. An elderly woman was believed to be inside, but the deputy was unable to enter due to the fire.
A nearby garage with two vehicles inside was not involved. Propane tanks were on the north side of the home.
The deputy advised of small explosions going off in the house.
Mutual aid was requested from the Bruce Fire Department.
The response included five tankers, with three from Ladysmith and two from Bruce, hauling water to the scene.
The fire was brought under control within an hour.
The body of a 79-year-old woman who has yet to be identified by officials, was located inside the house and deceased from the fire, according to Gibbs.
The medical examiner was requested at 3:36 a.m., Sunday.
“The name of the deceased female will not be released at this time until next of kin are notified,” Gibbs said.
The house received extensive damage and is considered a total loss.
The Bruce Fire Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Department Investigative Team, Rusk County Ambulance Service, Rusk County Medical Examiner’s Office and Jump River Electric Cooperative responded.
The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No other injuries were reported. The Ladysmith Fire Department was on the scene until 9 a.m., Sunday, or almost 8 hours.
This is the second fatal fire in the county this year. The Ladysmith Fire Department responded to a structure fire at 513 E. Sixth St. S in the city shortly after 4 p.m., Feb. 17. The fire near the former Lindoo Avenue school was called in by a passer-by. The remains were identified by law enforcement as Shawn Marie Hopkins, 54, after family notification.
The department’s last fire fatality before that was more than five years ago on June 6, 2018, when Robert J. Miller, Jr., 79, was killed at a structure fire at his home, W7465 Flambeau Point Rd., northeast of the city.
