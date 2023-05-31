The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University’s Extension Department will host one natural history field trip for the general public in June. It will travel to Houghton Falls on Wednesday, June 28, from 10 a.m. until about 5 p.m.
Houghton Falls Nature Preserve consists of a long, deep sandstone gorge reminiscent of what one might encounter on Kentucky’s Cumberland Plateau. This hemlock and cedar-draped gorge has spectacular rock houses and cliff shelves with small waterfalls and one quite large one. At the end of the trail is a sheltered cove and Houghton Point on Lake Superior. There one can peer into the crystalline waters to view angular boulders and perhaps fish or look up for a great view of the Apostle Islands.
The group will meet at the main entrance in front of the LCO University. The field trip programs are sponsored by the Extension Department at no cost to the participants. This includes registration, transportation in the university’s touring van, and bag lunches. Bring the entire family to enjoy nature and learn more about its wonders.
This hike is not fully handicapped-accessible.
Register ahead of time at www.lco.edu/lcoou-extension. Since the website is updated at the beginning of the month (June), you will need to wait to register until that time. If computer access is unavailable or you are having trouble with the registration form, contact Cali Quaderer, LCO University Extension Program Coordinator, at cquaderer@Lco.edu, phone 715-634-4790 ext. 137. After you register, you will receive a confirmation email from Extension a day or two prior to the field trip.
