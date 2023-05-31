The Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe University’s Extension Department will host one natural history field trip for the general public in June. It will travel to Houghton Falls on Wednesday, June 28,  from 10 a.m. until about 5 p.m.

Houghton Falls Nature Preserve consists of a long, deep sandstone gorge reminiscent of what one might encounter on Kentucky’s Cumberland Plateau.  This hemlock and cedar-draped gorge has spectacular rock houses and cliff shelves with small waterfalls and one quite large one.  At the end of the trail is a sheltered cove and Houghton Point on Lake Superior.  There one can peer into the crystalline waters to view angular boulders and perhaps fish or look up for a great view of the Apostle Islands.    

