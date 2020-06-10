Sawyer County Sheriff's deputies, Tuesday, arrested Jason V. Desecki, 38, of Ladysmith, for allegedly setting the June 2 fire to the Memorial of Sawyer County Deputy Michael Villiard. The memorial is located on Wis. 27/70 near the village of Couderay.
During an investigation into a domestic abuse incident in Rusk County, the Ladysmith Police Department obtained information regarding a possible suspect in the burning of the memorial. As a result of the investigation, they learned that Desecki intentionally set fire to the memorial and was possibly staying at a residence in Sawyer County.
Sawyer County deputies located Desecki at a residence on John Erickson Avenue in the town of Bass Lake in Sawyer County. Desecki was arrested and charged with arson of property other than a building and is also facing charges in the Rusk County case.
Desecki is currently being held in the Sawyer County Jail awaiting a bond hearing.
There are future plans to take the memorial down to restore it to its original condition.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.