During the March 23 county board meeting, county supervisors agreed to form a joint partnership with the City of Ladysmith to tear down the old Methodist Church and make improvements to the Rusk County Community Library.
Supervisors passed a resolution 13-6 to jointly undertake the library and church project.
A cost estimate for the projects is $300,000.
An estimate from several years ago to demolish the old Methodist Church was $90,000. An estimate to make improvements on the Rusk County Community Library are $210,000.
Rusk County Coordinator Andy Albarado said the library has some significant water damage to the outside stucco of the building on two of the sides. Adding roof overhangs on the north and south sides could eliminate further damage to the building.
On the south side of the library, bricks are cracking and water is present between the stucco finish and the building. Water has also cause damage to the library’s sign, causing it to have fallen off of the building.
On the interior of the building, the HVAC system initially installed in the building was adequate before additional rooms were added into the space, according to Albarado. The HVAC system is now causing excess humidity to build up due to a decrease or inefficient air flow.
The joint undertaking of the project would allow the City of Ladysmith to use Tax Incremental District funds to pay for the demolishing of the old Methodist Church that the county owns on tax deed.
The library is jointly owned by the city and county, and the resolutions allows the City to receive a credit for the library repairs and updates in the amount of the cost of the demolition.
The remaining library project costs will be divided equally between the city and county.
The resolution passed at the county meeting stipulates that the county will be the fiscal agent for the library project and will front all costs incurred by the City. In the event the City is unable to pay the county in full for the amount it is obligated, the county will allow the amount to be repaid as a debt with a bond rate not to exceed 3.5 percent over a 10 year period.
Board chairman Dave Willingham expressed a need to have the church demolished over concern for the possibility someone could enter the building and get hurt. Corporation Counsel Rich Summerfield told board members that any liability would be covered under the county’s insurance policy.
Supervisor Tony Hauser expressed disappointment over the previous owners being allowed “off the hook” for allowing the building to fall into disrepair and use insurance money for a new building instead of fixing the old building.
Hauser said the TID funds are still invested tax money and worried about the possible lost of value of the building.
Willingham said “the value will increase eventually and we will get the taxation back,” when considering the value of the building and lot and opportunity to sell it and earn back tax monies.
Youth representative Sarah Rands said, “but you have to create the opportunity.”
Finance Director Kitzie Nelson said if the City needs a bond, the county is intending to hold a two percent bond rate. Supervisor Ken Brown requested the county charge the City at least one percent above the current bond rate of two percent.
“It seems to me like we’re paying to clean up a mess the City allowed to happen and we’re paying for it,” said Supervisor Josh Unterscheutz. He asked if the City would also be willing to pay for part of the demolition costs.
Albarado said, “we can’t make the church go away…we don’t have a way to get out from the cost.”
Unterscheutz said, “the City and county are equally guilty, but the county is taking more responsibility to pay.”
Supervisor Tim Miller asked if the City would consider taking a lesser credit on the library project however, according to Albarado, the City would not consider this.
Willingham said the cost to repair the library will continue to escalate and considering to use the Rusk County Highway Department to defray some of the costs to demolish the church could help reduce costs.
Hauser requested that the Highway Department commit to as much of the church demolition process as possible.
