Hope Burki of Ladysmith is a young lady with a plan. And that plan is to help the school she attended as a child to purchase a new boiler.
Burki is currently a senior at the Dove and Sparrow Academy where she is home schooled. She attended OLS from 2010-2019 and plans an attending UWEC Barron County this fall. Every year, she does community outreach through her home school and this year she is undertaking a worthwhile project.
Our Lady of Sorrows Catholic School has been in need of a new boiler for years. The current one has been in use since the 1950s and even though the school has kept it limping along, it has finally reached the end of its life.
To help the school purchase the new boiler, Burki plans to reignite the OLS’s annual Sprint for Saints 5K run. This run happened every year until Burki was about in fifth grade. Burki hopes that bringing the Sprints for Saints back will help the school achieve its goal to purchase a new boiler.
There will be t-shirts available for runners who register early on the day of the Sprint for Saints 5k. Fifth through eighth graders at the OLS participated in a t-shirt design contest, with the winning design to be featured on T-shirts on the day of the race. Prizes in the form of chamber bucks were awarded for first, second and third places during the contest with third place going to Bristol Osborn, second place to Bristol Ptacek and Braylee Wiles winning first place.
Burki made presentations to the OLS school principal, the parish council and the Knights of Columbus. The Knights donated a little over $500 towards the purchase of t-shirts. Burki plans to donate all proceeds from the race to help the school purchase their new boiler. Burki is doing most of the planning and preparing for the race by herself, with support from family and friends. They will recruit some volunteers to help on the day of the race.
The Sprint for Saints 5K will take place on Saturday May 6, starting at the OLS school. For more information or to volunteer, call 715-532-9538.
