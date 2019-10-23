A Ladysmith man was injured while hunting in far southwestern Rusk County on Saturday.
The incident occurred at about 5:30 p.m., Oct. 19, in the town of Rusk.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, Ken Campbell, 38, of Ladysmith, and Cory Schindler, 37, of Ladysmith, were hunting waterfowl and each attempted to harvest a duck when their canoe capsized. During the incident, Campbell’s firearm discharged causing injury to Schindler.
Barron County dispatch records report Schindler was shot in the arm.
Schindler was treated transported by helicopter and treated at Mayo Hospital in Eau Claire for non-life-threatening injuries.
The incident is under investigation by the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, which handles weapons-related hunting injuries.
“At this point, there is nothing leading to enforcement action,” said DNR Safety Specialist Warden Mark Little.
