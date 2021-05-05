A Ladysmith High School graduate recalls her opportunity five years ago, when she led a guided tour for a very important individual who would one day be sworn in to the second highest elected office and the nation’s first female Vice President.
Andrea White-Kjoss, is the daughter of Karla Lingen of Ladysmith and Robert White of Sarona. A Ladysmith native and Class of 1992 graduate, she had the honor of giving the ceiling-shattering future Vice President of the United States a tour of the Mobile Education Center at the Friends of the Los Angeles River facilities. FoLAR is a non-profit group founded in 1986 to protect and restore the natural and historic heritage of the Los Angeles River and its riparian habitat.
At the time of the guided tour in 2016, Kamala Harris was holding public office as California State Attorney General. She was elected Vice President last fall. She took the oath of office on Jan. 20.
White-Kjoss, who was Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer for FoLAR, remembers Harris as being attentive, sharp and “real” during the tour.
“Just like she was in Congress,” White-Kjoss said. “Her election to the vice presidency was a long overdue step for women in America.”
White-Kjoss believes seeing Harris become Vice President will accelerate the shift toward women in positions of power, saying, “It will enable the United States to better access the intellect, leadership and wisdom of the 50 percent of the population that has been statistically and unreasonably denied access to the rooms where decisions are made.”
White-Kjoss is anxious to see the outcome from such a shift, hoping the result will be better decisions through diversity of experience, focus and more intellectual fire power.
“This is important because we need to access and maximize all of our human capital so the U.S. can continue to thrive in the world,” White-Kjoss said.
White-Kjoss is currently Executive Director at Long Beach Accelerator, a start-up incubator program serving as a new resource for entrepreneurs and the venture ecosystem. She is also co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at ExtraVallis, an investment firm based in Rancho Santa Fe, Calif., which is involved with financing other global technology startups. She is also mentor for the University of California-Irvine Institute for Innovation.
White-Kjoss was born in Tomah, but she grew up in Ladysmith. She and her sister, Heather, were involved in many things but most especially horses, 4-H and the Rusk County Fair.
After graduating from Ladysmith High School almost two decades ago, White-Kjoss attended Saint Cloud State University in Minnesota, where she received a degree in International Business. During that time, she also studied abroad in Costa Rica.
After college, White-Kjoss packed everything she owned and moved to Los Angeles, Calif. California was where she knew she wanted to be since she was in her early teens.
Her first job on the West Coast was in international finance. She worked as an emerging markets debt analyst for an asset manager.
“That was an exciting time as this country girl adjusted to city life and incredible opportunities like representing my company at investment banking and global conferences,” White-Kjoss said. “Where for example the Director of Western Hemisphere Affairs for the U.S. Department of State sat next to me and I was able to ask him direct questions about U.S. economic policy in developing countries.”
Most of the rest of her career has been in corporate finance and technology startups.
She founded her first tech company, Mobis Transportation, when she was 29. It was in the alternative transportation space, planning, designing, building and operating bike-transit centers and other multimodal infrastructure.
“We had facilities in 13 U.S. cities and consulted globally, for instance in Guangzhou, China, where I assisted their city government and transit agencies with modernizing their infrastructure,” White-Kjoss said.
While in China, she also had the opportunity to speak to an audience of about 300 students and faculty at Guangzhou University.
White-Kjoss ran Mobis Transportation for about 10 years before turning it over to new management to start a family.
White-Kjoss is married. Her husband, Cliff White-Kjoss, is a Los Angeles County lifeguard. Their son, Lars, is now 8 years old. The family lives in Long Beach, Calif., and spends a lot of time at or near the ocean. Their big passions are surfing, travel and bicycling.
“Lars loves visiting Ladysmith I think more than anywhere else in the world, and he’s very well traveled,” White-Kjoss said. “We still have a lot of relatives there, including his cousins who live on a hobby farm. So there are always animals to have fun with there. It’s a beautiful place where there is so much outdoor activity to do, and we try to get back there at least once per year.”
White-Kjoss recently fulfilled a lifelong dream by going back to school and getting her Executive MBA at the University of Southern California. During this time, she also co-founded her second tech company, ExtraVallis.
After graduating from USC in 2020, she was approached to start Long Beach Accelerator, a company that invests in and provides programs to help technology companies grow quickly.
“I love being part of such an exciting industry and helping innovative companies thrive,” White-Kjoss said.
Harris is scheduled to visit Milwaukee on Tuesday, this week, to tout President Joe Biden’s economic development agenda. The White House announced the visit just before Biden’s speech to a joint session of Congress last week detailing his “Build Back Better” economic agenda. No details about the trip were immediately announced. It will be Harris’ first trip to Wisconsin as Vice President. Biden, who narrowly won the state in November, was in Milwaukee in February to tape a CNN town hall meeting.
White-Kjoss considers it an “honor” to have met Harris and led a tour for the woman who would one day become Vice President. She noted the Inauguration Day events earlier this year, seeing Harris at the raised platform “dais” on the U.S. Capitol steps and comprehending what this achievement means for women.
“So happy to see her on the dais today,” White-Kjoss posted on social media on Inauguration Day, Jan. 20.
White-Kjoss also is making the most of her own opportunities, now the Executive Director at Long Beach Accelerator and Co-Founder and COO at ExtraVallis.
“Here’s to real progress and to providing opportunity to the best among, and in, us,” White-Kjoss said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.