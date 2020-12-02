Downtown Ladysmith businesses were busily helping customers Saturday, Nov. 28, during the annual Small Business Saturday shopping rush.
Several local businesses in Ladysmith participated in Small Business Saturday this year, and many area shoppers supported their shops.
Ladysmith Main Street Program sponsored raffles at each of the participating shops to entice holiday shoppers. A Ladysmith-Opoly board game was won by five lucky winners, Cheyenne Makinia, Cindy Krings, Joyce Cicha, Jane Burch and Stef Sorenson.
In addition to the Ladysmith Main Street Program raffle, local businesses offered hefty discounts, door drawings and other incentives to shoppers.
Small Business Saturday first began on Nov. 27, 2010, as a promotion by American Express. Since beginning 10 years ago, American Express has reported consumers have spent more than $120 billion at small businesses on Small Business Saturday.
The event supports small, local businesses to gain exposure to holiday shoppers within their communities who are seeking to get a jump on fulfilling gift lists.
Small Business Saturday became official in 2011 when Washington State mayors, governors, senators and President Barack Obama shared their support for Small Business Saturday, according to SmallBusiness.com.
The number of small businesses participating in the event has grown each year since 2010 and many people recognize it as important to their communities.
Charolette Kesan, owner of Rainbow Floral, offered two raffles including a Miner Plaza Gift Box raffle and discounts throughout the store. Kesan has owned Rainbow Floral for 32 years.
Holidays are very important to Kesan, and she said she is very thankful that despite the challenges of 2020, that Small Business Saturday can still take place. This year has offered a lot of challenges to being a business owner, Kesan said she is glad to be able to have been able to deliver flowers to individuals sheltering in their homes and those residing in nursing homes.
Working with nursing homes and individuals within the community with delivering flowers helped Kesan to remain open for much of the year.
According to SmallBusiness.com, supporting the local businesses within your community not only keeps those businesses alive and keeps the communities they serve thriving. Small businesses hire locally, and support local schools, charities and local events within their communities far more than big chain stores.
Fringe Salon owner Erin Adisek had to close her doors for 9.5 weeks this spring due to COVID-19 and is grateful for her dedicated and faithful customers who’ve returned.
This year, being able to offer gift certificates and products online with curb-side home delivery helped her business succeed. Located in the Miner Plaza, when some of the COVID-19 restrictions lifted, another hairstylist in her shop chose not to re-open, said Adisek.
For Small Business Saturday, Adisek offered discounts on gift certificates and a raffle.
Area small business owners are very thankful for local shoppers’ dedication to their communities, especially this year.
Plaid Peacock owner Sharon Reynolds offered generous discounts store wide, drawings, raffles and a buy one get one-half off discount on winter clothing. To add some 2020 fun to Small Business Saturday, the first 24 customers could take a roll of toilet paper. Inside some of the rolls were $5 or $10 gift certificates.
Reynolds said she loves being able to hold Small Business Saturday. This year has been challenging, said Reynolds, but “today is really good.” As part of her shop she offers special painting classes as an opportunities for friends and families to enjoy an artistic afternoon. Because of COVID-19 those classes have been put on hold. “I am anxious to offer painting classes again,” said Reynolds.
Michelle Nelson, owner of Shabby Inspirations, agreed that this year has been a challenging year. “I feel good about Small Business Saturday. People need to get out, and businesses need to be open,” said Nelson.
Nelson has had Shabby Inspirations in Ladysmith for six years. This event has definitely helped. With the challenges of COVID-19, being able to promote her business virtually on Facebook helped keep her store open.
On the horizon Reynolds, and other Ladysmith downtown business owners, are looking forward to Winter Magic, the first weekend in December, when they will again be offering in-store specials.
