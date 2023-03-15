Kara Graves

Ihave already found so much happiness and fulfillment in providing care and resources to disadvantaged and rural patients, and I look forward to making an even greater impact once I begin practicing under my license.

 — Bruce native Kara Graves

Doctor of Pharmacy candidate 

at the University of Wisconsin-Madison 

School of Pharmacy

The inaugural Lyle L. Vandenberg Rural Health Scholarship recipient is Kara Graves, a University of Wisconsin-Madison School of Pharmacy student. 

Graves is a native of Bruce. Through her upbringing, she recognized pharmacists are often the most accessible and trusted healthcare professionals in rural areas. This recognition ignited her passion to become a pharmacist and help communities like the one she grew up in.

