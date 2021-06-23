Due to a consensus of superintendents across the state regarding masks being optional, Bruce School will no longer be sending out a survey.
Bruce School District Administrator Pat Sturzl said, “I am hopeful of the way things are progressing and hopeful we may not need more than masks optional.” Due to the low number of cases, a survey is no longer needed.
Parent and community member Kyle Craemer was the first parent who, in the May school board meeting, proposed the idea of having a survey about making masks optional. In the June 14 school board meeting he said be believes the general feeling of where the public is at on the issue is allowing mask wearing to be optional.
Craemer said a recent mask survey in the School District of Flambeau came back with a 79 percent of parents and community members supporting optional masks. Craemer believes Bruce School has similar demographics as Flambeau and would a survey would return similarly.
He said one of his concerns is the school board’s ability to perform and decide if another state mandate should occur. Craemer believes the decision to wear masks, “should be the parent’s responsibility,” and requested a different protocol in the upcoming school year than last year.
In the last several school board meetings Craemer has voiced strong concern for the efficacy of masks. He believes they detract from learning simple facial cues and other learning obstacles, as well as mounting evidence of children developing psychological and mental health issues, including increases in suicides and depression. Coupled, said Craemer, with the evidence that children are least susceptible to the worst effects of COVID-19.
“We all did out best, thankfully the worst hasn’t happened,” said Craemer who added that parents only want options when it comes to wearing masks.
School Board President Andy Anderson said, “we’re all in agreement that masks will be optional unless there is a mandate.” Anderson said closer to the school year the board would work on a set of guidelines after getting as much information as possible. He added the first step, in the event of an outbreak, would likely be quarantine.
School board member Dan Kempen said he would also want to see students quarantined in the event the number of cases increases.
Sturzl echoed Anderson and Kempen by saying the first step in a possible outbreak would be quarantine and said he wasn’t sure if quarantine timelines would be different next school year. Only students who are quarantined would be able to attend virtual because of how stressful and challenging virtual is for other students and teachers. Next year will be masks optional and there will be no vaccine requirement, said Sturzl.
Anderson said school board members will work on a back to school plan regarding COVID-19 during the July meeting, it will then be adjusted and voted on during the August school board meeting.
Craemer said he and other parents would like to work with the school board on the back to school plan.
School board members also discussed and approved updating the Bruce School website platform. The school has maximized it’s current provider and is not getting the technical support it would prefer, said Sturzl.
The new platform, by CMS, offers the same services, including One Call, as well as better support and training. Many of the services can be streamlined for greater efficiency. The cost is more than the current provider, costing $10,755 the first year and $4,935 each year after, but Sturzl believes the additional cost is worth the benefits.
School board member Roxie Kemmitz said, “its important for parents to find information.” Anderson echoed Kemmitz and added the technology will be a great thing for students and the community to keep informed on what is happening.
In other business, board members approved a ventilation project that will update the exhaust fans within the building and improve air quality with thicker filters, that according to Sturzl, should trap viruses.
School board members also approved some improvements to make the lower elementary playground safer where the four year old kindergartners, kindergartners and first graders play. The last update was made in 1995. School board member Andrea Vohs was in favor of the improvements and added, “but next year, we should look at budgeting to replace [equipment pieces.]”
The work that can be expected to be completed is a leveling of the ground, added black dirt and woodchips, enlarge the sandbox and move some of the equipment.
After her work on the village playground, Kemmitz said she was willing to help updates.
Elementary School Principal Carrie Wessmann said she would like to survey the students to see what they want to play with, adding “4K students are young but they still have ideas.”
In the public forum, Tammy Zimmer and Mike Robers spoke. Zimmer inquired about how a person or employee is able to be added to the school board meeting agendas and what recourses someone has if they are denied. Zimmer said she believes it is important to know concerns of the public and employees.
Robers requested to know the number of students enrolling into and out of the district and was interested in knowing the yearly trend of those numbers. He believes the numbers could identify a potential problem; and like in a business, Robers said, “if there’s a problem, you need to dig in fast and the school board should know why students are leaving.” Robers also questioned the three-minute speaking rule during the open forum, and suggested it be longer, possibly five-minutes, to allow time for important topics to be presented.
