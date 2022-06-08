Dozens of federal, state and local military service group leaders and veterans turned out Monday, June 6, for a much deserved tribute, laying to rest a well-known local D-Day veteran on the anniversary of the Allied invasion of the beaches at Normandy, France, in 1944.
The funeral service for Elmer Wisherd, 101, of Tony, was held 78 years after that famed attack against German forces. Wisherd, who survived that battle and many others was laid to rest at Bruce Cemetery, with representatives on hand from most of the branches of service, armed conflicts and organizations of past war veterans.
He was born Dec. 1, 1920. He died June 1, 2022.
With brilliant sun through clear sky, their post emblems honored a centenarian who gave during war and for decades after upon returning home. A rifle volley was fired. Taps was played. Wisherd was honored.
Longtime Ladysmith Veterans of Foreign Wars Hollowpeter-Bathke Post 2490 Past Commander Walt Johnson, who assisted at the cemetery and conducted the Honor Guard, noted the strong turnout of many veteran service organizations shows how much Wisherd was loved and respected. Many veterans from the Legion, VFW, DAV and AMVETS and Auxiliary’s lined the service area.
“Elmer was Mr. American Legion in my opinion. He was member of the American Legion and the Veterans of Foreign Wars,” Johnson said. “The number of American Legion Posts displaying their colors at the cemetery was awesome.”
Elmer’s service
On June 6, 1944, more than 160,000 Allied troops landed along a 50-mile stretch of heavily-fortified French coastline, to fight Nazi Germany on the beaches of Normandy, France. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower called the operation a crusade in which, “we will accept nothing less than full victory.” More than 5,000 Ships and 13,000 aircraft supported the D-Day invasion, and by day’s end, the Allies gained a foot-hold in Continental Europe. The cost in lives on D-Day was high. More than 9,000 Allied Soldiers were killed or wounded, but their sacrifice allowed more than 100,000 Soldiers to begin the slow, hard slog across Europe, to defeat Adolf Hitler’s crack troops.
After the 1941 attack by Japan on Pearl Harbor, Wisherd begged his mother for permission to enlist. At that time, his brother, Robert, already was serving in the military, stationed in Greenland as a truck mechanic. Instead of immediately heading off to war, he waited for his draft notice to arrive. When it did, he went to Fort Snelling, Minn., entering the military on Sept. 12, 1942.
Wisherd became a highly decorated World War II veteran, serving until being honorably discharged in 1945. He always remembered serving among the brave forces that battled the Germans at the Invasion of Normandy, and he shared his experiences at every opportunity.
Wisherd then was an aerial engineer with the U.S. Army Air Force 91st Squadron 439th Troop Carrier Group, serving during World War II. He flew into Normandy aboard a C-47 Skytrain aircraft, that provided support to the deadly ongoing fighting on the beaches below.
The pilot flew the plane. Wisherd kept it running.
Years later, Wisherd still vividly recalled his role at Normandy, his plane taking off from Upottery, west of London, and heading south across the English Channel toward France. Aircraft rumbled toward the English Channel and the white chalk cliffs and beachheads of Northern France, including Omaha Beach, site of the famous D-Day landing.
“The sky was just absolutely black with flak,” Wisherd said, once recounting the harrowing experience. “They knew right where we were coming in, so they had shells exploding right at the drop zone where the gliders were.
Wisherd remembered the first glider his aircraft dropped at Normandy.
“It was the worst deal I have ever went through in my life,” Wisherd recounted in his later years.
Wisherd held the rank of technical sergeant. His crew’s last pull at Normandy was a double glider tow.
“For a while we could see nothing but the big black smoke, and we knew we had to go right into the middle of that black smoke to get to the drop zone,” Wisherd said. “We put her on automatic pilot and closed our eyes. That is what happened.”
For his honor
Friends and family all came together for the service to honor Wisherd.
Bruce area resident James Woody, Vice Commander of the Wisconsin American Legion 12th District that includes Rusk County, pointed to Wisherd’s service to his country at war and the local community after returning home.
“This man lost friends on both sides of him. They took immense enemy fire,” Woody said. “He came back after serving many missions, thereafter, to the Ladysmith area where he represented everything that America does.”
Woody, who is also commander of American Legion Mark Harris Post 425 in Exeland, noted Wisherd exemplifies the best this nation has to offer.
“He embraced the community. He did so much. He lived to be 101 years old, but when you talk with people who knew him would say he was over 200 years old just because of all the things he did for the greater good for his country and especially for his community. He was an amazing man and a veteran,” Woody said.
Woody added the service laid Wisherd to rest, noting so many other D-Day service men did not return from battle.
“That we can be here to honor him and place burial rites on the 78th anniversary of D-Day, we can honor him and bring him back to his comrades in arms. It is an honor, an amazing honor.”
Woody noted he, was not fortunate enough to know Wisherd on a personal level, but after hearing countless stories, “I truly feel I can call him a friend.”
“I know he saved countless lives by his actions on D-Day and that he likewise changed and inspired countless lives thereafter. He was a hero to all that knew him and even to those of us that didn’t. Yes. I can say without a doubt that he will be greatly missed.”
Wisherd was a life member of the local military posts in Ladysmith including American Legion Moore-Long Post 64 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Hollowpeter-Bathke Post 2490.
At the funeral were 82 veterans in attendance. They represented service in past wars including World War II, Korea, Vietnam, Desert Storm and Iraq.
The American Legion directed the military honors with Legion representatives from Ladysmith, Sheldon, Bruce, Hayward, Winter, Loretta, Exeland, Spooner and Birchwood all in attendance with their post flags. Other military organizations assisted including local VFW, AmVets, Disabled American Veterans and auxiliary groups from the area.
Returning home
Wisherd was the only member of his group to receive five air medals, flying in battles at Normandy, northern France, southern France, Rome-Arno, Ardennes, central Europe and Rhineland. He received the European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Medal, Air Medal with Four Oak Leaf Clusters, Good Conduct Medal and Unit Citation.
Even though he thought his flying was done with after the war, it wasn’t long before he was climbing back aboard an aircraft. He earned a commercial pilots license. He got a flight instructor license. He went to Louisiana to dust cotton. He returned to Rusk County and began working as an aircraft engine mechanic relicensing aircraft
After that, he spent more than three decades, from 1953 to 1977, as the Rusk County Airport manager. He and his wife, Floy, also operated Lake Flambeau Flying Service.
Earlier this year Wisherd was honored as a “Hometown Hero” by the Wisconsin State Assembly during its floor session on Feb. 22.
Following the war, Wisherd became involved in his local community, serving as chairman for his church and on the Tony School Board. However, he never forgot his sense of duty. Wisherd dedicated nearly 35 years to the VFW and worked with several other organizations to help veterans and those returning from war.
Elmer and Floy Wisherd flew every Memorial Day for 25 years in the couple’s baby blue and white 1946 fixed-wing Aeronca 7AC through 2013. With Elmer at the stick, Floy would drop the ceremonial wreath into the Flambeau River at the Wagon Landing Bridge service, honoring those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Last year, Wisherd was named grand marshal of the 2021 Ladysmith Mardi Gras parades and was honored at the Rusk County Jr. Fair.
Wisherd always spoke appreciatively of the recognition.
“I am pretty damn proud. Each morning when I do my prayers I ask the good Lord that I don’t get a swelled head,” Wisherd said. “The good Lord has been awful, awful good to me and protected me. I am so thankful, and I hope I deserved it.”
Remembering a friend
Rusk County Veterans Service Coordinator Erik Stoker called Wisherd, “a beautiful Christian man through and through.”
“He touched the souls of countless,” Stoker said. “Around Elmer, everyone knew they had a trusted ‘wing man’ for direction, advice and inspiration.”
Stoker appreciated Wisherd’s participation and input at military events and other veterans affairs.
Wisherd held the adjutant position in American Legion Post 64 and a trustee position in VFW Post 2490. He volunteered for the VFW position at 100 years old.
“He will be missed dearly,” Stoker said.
Years later
Decades after the war, Wisherd still enjoyed reading books, magazine articles and other stories about the military, especially battles he participated in, but Normandy is different.
“I can’t read about it. The tears come to me,” Wisherd once said about stories he reads about the D-Day Invasion.
Wisherd has authored his own book about battles he participated in during World War II. In it he recounts his plane helping deliver more troops and supplies in the days that followed the D-Day Invasion.
“I took gliders at 6 o’clock the next morning. On June 6, I took gliders into Normandy,” Wisherd once said.
On the days that followed the initial paratrooper drop, planes like the C-47 Wisherd was in towed gliders containing heavy equipment, Jeeps, anti-tank guns, ammunition and other supplies. Once released from planes in the drop zone, pilots and co-pilots risked their lives landing their gliders loaded with supplies to support the attack below.
Daylight conditions allowed glider pilots to avoid defenses like “asparagus fields,” 13-to-16-foot logs which the Axis placed in the fields and meadows of Normandy to cause damage to the expected invasion of Allied military gliders and paratroopers.
“By the time I got there, I didn’t even get shot at,” Wisherd once said. “Because we were landing our gliders behind the lines and it was daylight, they could see where they were landing. The asparagus fields they had up, we could miss most of them.”
During the invasion, Wisherd kept so busy in the plane he didn’t have time to comprehend what was happening even though much of his time was spent in the cockpit standing between the pilot and co-pilot.
“I couldn’t believe how we were going in and there were 80 airplanes I imagine with a glider attached to each one,” Wisherd once described the situation.
There were planes to each side, in front and behind.
“As far as you could see it was nothing but airplanes in the air,” Wisherd once recalled. “We had no radio navigation. It was all piloting, the whole doggone works.”
Doing his job
Wisherd was an aerial engineer. His job was to keep track of the airplane. If there was a mechanical knock somewhere, he had to check on it.
When it was over, Wisherd couldn’t believe it. On his second day in the invasion, his plane made three trips into Normandy dropping paratrooper supplies.
“We were so busy all of the time,” he said. “I was loading the airplane with bundles and tying them down with jumpstraps on.”
Army pilots usually cruised at elevations above the capabilities anti-aircraft armaments on the ground. They were still possible targets for larger 20mm shells or direct hit from flak that exploded at elevations over 1,000 feet.
From above Normandy beaches, Wisherd recalls being able to see German troops running along the canals below and carrying ammunition to enemy troops trying to shoot down planes like the one he was in.
“We were flying a tin can with two big engines on it,” Wisherd once described. “We had no armament and no navigation equipment. No nothing. How we did it? I have no idea.
Wisherd shared his war stories through books and magazine articles and as a guest speaker at area schools and events. He insisted following generations continue to remember veterans like himself who fought for their country and to protect the nation’s freedom.
“I am kind of proud,” Wisherd said. “I joined this man’s Army to get in the fight.”
When he did, Wisherd’s experiences in Rusk County immediately began paying dividends. He had hauled milk for R.D. Jenkins back home. He had learned typing and shorthand. He had received a high school diploma. Those talents led to him to being put in charge of the military motor pool. After completing mechanics school in Gulfport, Miss., he was transferred to Fort Benning, Ga., where he saw his first C-47 airplane up close. The hulking aircraft’s twin engines were each two-row, 14-cylinder, air-cooled radial design. He admits it scared the heck out of him when he was asked to change the oil filter, stating he didn’t know where it was.
“You had to learn real quick,” he once said.
Wisherd saw a lot in the military. He grew up fast, transforming from a poor old country boy driving a team of mules on a Rusk County farm into a highly trained engineer who helped keep a fighting plane in the air through some of the fiercest battles of World War II.
He always considered it a great life.
Many turned out to send Wisherd off.
Woody praised Wisherd for giving so much to his country and his community upon returning from service.
“We honored a World War II veteran today.” Woody said.
Clear the Prop! by Elmer Wisherd is available for $16. It is published by Cable Publishing, Inc., 14090 E. Keinenen Rd., Brule, WI 54820. They can be reached at 715-372-8499 or nan@cablepublishing.com. Their website is www.cablepublishing.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.