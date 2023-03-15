The Wisconsin State Legislature Joint Finance Committee (JFC) announced the locations of its four state biennium budget listening sessions.
Two will be held in northern Wisconsin. Two will be held in the southern part of the state. Public comments are welcome.
“As the Co-Chairs of the Joint Committee on Finance (JFC), we invite you to provide comments and input. You will also find this website to be a helpful tool when looking for upcoming budget hearings and other documents pertaining to the budget process,” said Representative Mark Born and Senator Howard Marklein.
Eau Claire — UW-Eau Claire, Tuesday, April 11, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Davies Student Center, Ojibwe Grand Ballroom (Third Floor), 77 Roosevelt Ave.
Minocqua — Wednesday, April 26, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Lakeland Union High School Theatre, 9573 State Highway 70
Wisconsin Dells — Wednesday, April 12, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Glacier Canyon Conference Center at the Wilderness Resort, Sandstone Meeting Room, 45 Hillman Road.
Waukesha — Wednesday, April 5, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Waukesha County Expo. Center, Main Arena, 1000 Northview Rd.
The Joint Committee on Finance is a statutory, 16-member standing committee of the Wisconsin Legislature. The Committee’s primary responsibility is to serve as the principal legislative committee charged with the review of all state appropriations and revenues.
The statutes provide that immediately after delivery of the Governor’s budget message, the executive budget bill(s) must be introduced, without change, into one of the two houses of the Legislature by the Joint Committee on Finance. Further, upon introduction the bill or bills must be referred to the Committee for review.
“Our goal, in addition to holding public hearings across the state, is to provide the citizens of Wisconsin another way to share their comments and concerns on the proposed 2023-2025 biennial budget,” said Born and Marklein in a joint statement.
