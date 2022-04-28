The Ladysmith School Board voted 6-1 Wednesday, April 20, to approve a 6 percent total compensation package for all employee groups, leaving out administration, one week after voters approved two referendums, one to sell $21 million in building bonds and a second to exceed revenue limits by $600,000 per year for the next five years.
The original proposal had called for compensation raises for all employee groups before it was tabled. After a short discussion, the board reconsidered the tabling and amended the motion to exclude administration leaders from the raises.
About a dozen teachers attended the meeting, with some questioning the way the proposal distributes raises. It gives larger increases to the lower end of the pay scale than the upper, benefitting younger less experienced teachers more.
New teachers for the district will now start at $40,000. Two years ago, the starting teacher wage was $36,600.
“A lot of time and research went into developing the package I am presenting tonight,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said.
Stunkel told the board the district has done little to invest in staff compensation in recent years, once even freezing salaries. She added administration attempted to align local pay with surrounding school districts.
“That is not OK. There were years we were falling behind,” she said.
Stunkel said she was advocating for staff, but added there is a finite pool of money.
“I am losing people,” Stunkel said. “This is an opportunity to help out hourly staff.”
She called a 5.8 percent pay raise “a number we can celebrate.”
“They haven’t received a raise like that in a very long time,” Stunkel said.
School board member Melissa Rudack called the proposal “a slap in the face to senior staff members” before the board voted 4-2 to table the original proposal that applied to all staff including administration.
“They deserve better,” Rudack said. “There is no reason for them to stay.”
Staff members were “excited” by the percentage increase of the package, according to teacher Brian Groothousen.
“Some concerns were brought up in regards to the division of money and the trend of professional staff wages,” Groothousen said.
He added the compensation is not a cost of living increase for professional staff.
Groothousen presented comparable data from other area school districts. He said the Ladysmith School District has decreased in average professional staff salary and average fringe benefits between 2017-2021.
“We are one of the few districts to have this happen,” Groothousen said. “The only ones in 2021 with professional staff making under a $50,000 average salary were Flambeau, Bruce and Ladysmith, the three Rusk County schools.”
Ladysmith isn’t keeping up with area school districts, according to Groothousen.
“I think we are falling behind,” Groothousen said. “As a professional staff overall group I think we are falling behind our counterparts in other districts. If we want to try and retain good staff we need to be keeping up with those districts. That is a very big concern.”
Groothousen added the top of the salary schedule needs to track with other salaries and keep up with inflationary costs, and teachers need to be able to move up from a starting wage to a top wage.
Tabling the matter for 1 week for reconsideration at the board’s April 27 reorganization meeting would have let board members analyze the proposal in greater detail.
Debate continued, noting even if there was a teacher union this package wouldn’t be much different.
School board member Dustin Mataczynski said another week of analysis wouldn’t increase raises more than the proposal.
It called for raises for each teacher, and an additional dollar amount for those still not at the top.
Stunkel told the board there are teachers in favor of the proposal, but they were not in attendance at the meeting.
“A lot of teachers will cheer this getting passed tonight and not delayed,” Stunkel said. “I really think this is the plan.”
She told the board revising the current plan would just upset other staff.
“Every time you lower the number you are going to have unhappy people,” Stunkel said.
School Board President Todd Novakofski, who made the only vote against the increase, noted the district has had budget deficits of more than $200,000 some years. This has forced the school board to tap reserves, leaving no funds for salary increases.
The compensation package addresses the district’s history of low starting pay with “decent raises to people at the top.”
He told the audience because of the recent referendum, the board is able to offer “the best raise of this century.”
“This raise of 5.8 percent on the base still represents a 3.5 percent raise at the top,” Novakofski said. “It doesn’t keep up with the cost of living, but it sure beats anything you have seen in recent years.”
The board voted unanimously to reconsider the motion. It then voted unanimously to amend the original motion to exclude administration from the raises.
Stunkel told the board she did not want administrators like herself, principals and special education coordinator to “walk away thinking they are not appreciated.” She said a compensation increase specifically for them would be presented to the board by the end of the fiscal year on June 30.
The motion as amended passed on a 6-1 vote, approving the compensation as originally presented except for leaving out administration.
