Three more individuals among the 17 members of a missionary group kidnapped in Haiti have been released, according to their Ohio-based organization. Details of the release were not revealed.
These families are from Amish, Mennonite and other Anabaptist communities in Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Oregon, and Ontario, Canada.
A Rusk County family of four attends Sheldon Mennonite Church southwest of Conrath. They are among the hostages taken on Oct. 16.
Five of the kidnapped missionaries have now been set free following the release announced Sunday and with two other individuals released last month. Twelve are still being held.
“We are thankful to God that three more hostages were released last night,” said Christian Aid Ministries, Sunday, on its website. “Those who were released are safe and seem to be in good spirits. As with the previous release, we are not able to provide the names of the people released, the circumstances of the release, or any other details.”
The ages of the kidnapped adults range from 18 to 48. The ages of the children are 8 months, 3 years, 6 years, 13 years and 15 years.
They were taken while returning from a visit to an orphanage. The orphanage, which has been visited by ministries staff numerous times over the years, is 1-1/2 hours away from the group’s base.
“Our staff valued opportunities like this to visit Haitian homes, clinics, schools and orphanages that we help to support,” Christian Aid Ministries said in a statement last week. “Little did they know that, on this beautiful day, they would begin a difficult journey of being held hostage by a Haitian gang.”
The 400 Mawozo gang has asked for $17 million total, apparently $1 million for each hostage, according to many published news reports. In a video released shortly after the abduction, the group’s leader threatened to kill the hostages if its demands are not met.
It is unclear whether a ransom was paid for any of the five hostages who have since been released.
U.S. State Department officials and the FBI have been on the ground in Haiti, working to secure the release of the hostages. In August, the State Department issued a travel advisory for Haiti that stated to not travel to the nation due to kidnapping, crime, civil unrest and COVID-19.
The advisory stated kidnapping is widespread and victims regularly include U.S. citizens, violent crime such as armed robbery and carjacking is common and protests, demonstrations, tire burning and roadblocks are frequent, unpredictable and can turn violent.
Christian Aid Ministries officials stated on the organization’s website they would like to focus the next three days on praying and fasting for the hostages.
“Please continue to intercede for those who are still being held as well as those who have been released. We long for all the hostages to be reunited with their loved ones. Thank you for your prayer support,” ministries officials stated.
