The Village of Ingram Cemetery will once again with the help of Wreaths Across America (WAA) join the effort to place a wreath by the headstones of 59 veterans at Ingram Cemetery, three at the South Lawrence Cemetery and a few others that were ordered for other veterans throughout Rusk County.
A total of 84 wreaths have been purchased. This is the second year the Ingram Cemetery is part of this event.
Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worchester in 1992. It started as a simple gesture of thanks that has grown into a national movement of dedicated volunteers and communities coming together to not only remember our veterans and honor their service, but also to teach the next generation about the sacrifices made for us to live freely.
The wreath laying ceremony at the Village of Ingram cemetery will take place at 10 a.m., Saturday, Dec.14. There will be a short program consisting of a color guard, singing of the National Anthem, a few words from individuals, presentation of seven wreaths depicting the seven branches of the military and taps, followed by the laying of the veteran’s wreaths.
The monies for the wreaths of $15 each was raised by donations from individuals, businesses, various veterans organizations and thru raffles.
To be part of this event or to place a wreath on a veterans grave or a family members grave just come to the cemetery.
More information about this nation-wide event can be found at wreathsacrossamerica.org.
The local coordinator for this event is Patti Bisson-715-403-3129 or Pbissonwaa@outlook.com.
