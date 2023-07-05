The Rusk County Board met on June 27, 2023. On the agenda for the night were discussion and possible motions for adopting a personnel handbook, creating a criminal justice collaborating council coordinator position, amending Chapter 2-763 regarding the sale of a county property, hospital access policy and the Big Bend Comprehensive Zoning document. An appointment was made in the form of Cheyenne Makinia to the Tourism Advisory Committee.

Two closed sessions were also held during the meeting.

