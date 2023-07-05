The Rusk County Board met on June 27, 2023. On the agenda for the night were discussion and possible motions for adopting a personnel handbook, creating a criminal justice collaborating council coordinator position, amending Chapter 2-763 regarding the sale of a county property, hospital access policy and the Big Bend Comprehensive Zoning document. An appointment was made in the form of Cheyenne Makinia to the Tourism Advisory Committee.
Two closed sessions were also held during the meeting.
Chrysa Ostenso and Erin Webster spoke during the public comment session of the meeting. Ostenso raised concerns about the Board’s decision to demolish the old hospital. Ostenso was interrupted by Board Chair Rathsack, saying Ostenso could not speak on this issue because it was not on the agenda for the board meeting currently taking place. It is not clear if that is an actual board policy or where it is written for public viewing.
After some considerable back and forth regarding the specific wording of the personnel handbook, the Board voted to pass the resolution.
The Criminal Justice Collaborating Council Coordinator position item on the agenda is to be funded from a $19,000 grant from Marshfield Clinic. This one-year grant position would be created to help with the Criminal Justice Collaborating Council. The motion passed with 19 in agreement.
The next item brought up for discussion was amending Chapter 2-763 regarding the sale of a county property. This was brought to the Board’s attention because a private homeowner was inquiring to buy county land adjacent to their own. The current board policy states that county land for sale must be advertised by bids. The revised policy would allow the Board the discretion to sell land through other means based on the individual case and circumstances. The motion passed with 19 in favor.
A policy outlining access to the old hospital was also put before the Board. This policy would only allow those with adequate insurance to enter the old building while it is undergoing decommissioning. Accessors would also need a legitimate business purpose and approval from the property committee, which only meets once a month. They do not plan on holding special sessions to grant access to those seeking access to the property. The motion passed with 18 for it and one against.
The town of Big Bend put before the Board their own zoning ordinance, one that will be separate from the county. The zoning passed with 18 for it and one against.
During the closed sessions, the Board made a decision not to make an offer on the Glen Flora industrial building.
In the past few months, much public debate has centered on a previous County Board decision to reject a proposal by Impact Seven which offered plans to either remodel the old hospital or tear it down and build a low-income housing development. Many members of the public questioned the haste of the Board’s decision to demolish the building without considering costs. Currently, Marshfield Clinic has a wind down fund in the amount of $2 million to be used to demolish the building and clean up asbestos. The funds are only to prevent the County from losing money, however. If the County winds up making any profit from the subsequent sale of the land, money will have to be returned to the Marshfield Clinic.
Board Supervisor Dave Willingham outlined the issue at a previous County Board meeting on May 23, 2023. “I really think the Board needs to take a really hard look at how we have made the decision, and make sure that we all understand the original wind down fund and agreement with Marshfield Clinic Health Systems to sell the hospital, and how that wind down fund is regulated by that agreement. Early in the year, the Property Committee requested some clarification from Marshfield Clinic
Health System. They received a letter from Jeff Euclide, the current President of Marshfield Medical Center in Ladysmith, clarifying the original agreement and stating once again, that the wind down fund may only be used in such a way as to prevent the county from losing money, on...if they chose to demolish the building. Currently estimates range anywhere from $2-4 million to demolish the building, including the asbestos abatement, and etc. If the county was to use the $2 million that’s left in the wind down fund, which I believe is fairly accurate number, and the county would have to put a million or more of its own funds in, and then turns around and sell the building after it’s been demolished, the county would break even, even if the county would sell it for the amount the county puts in. If the county sells it for more than the county puts in, that excess amount has to be given back to Marshfield until the wind down fund has been returned.”
The worry of many members of the public and some board members is that demolishing the old hospital will cost the County money and force taxpayers to shoulder the burden. Moreover, even the best-case scenario would allow the County to only break-even on the project.
Impact 7’s plan allowed for several different scenarios, ones that could either see the County breaking-even or making money, since their proposal would cover tear-down costs and pay the County $80,000 for the property.
There was hope that Impact 7’s proposal could be brought back before the Board for reconsideration and Impact 7 requested a walk-through of the building, which was denied by the property committee.
As far as Impact 7’s continued interest in the project, Brett Gerber of Impact 7 said, “We are still interested in the project. Although, we initially favored new construction, we’ve since identified a potential source of funding for the renovation of historic buildings that, if awarded for this project, would make the project even more feasible than building new.”
Those against Impact 7’s proposal and for immediate demolition site a timeline in which they have only so long to use the wind down funds provided by Marshfield Clinic. That timeline is two years, starting from this May. Concerns were also raised about the income limits on Impact 7’s proposed apartment complex, fearing that they were too low to serve most of the county’s residents.
However, the lack of housing continues to push more and more people from the community and into more densely populated areas, leading to worker shortages. The public is left to wonder how the Board will address these issues in the future and what the future of Ladysmith and the rest of the county will be if it continues to lose valuable members of its community due to lack of adequate housing and jobs.
The next Board meeting will be on Tuesday, July 25 at 7 p.m.
