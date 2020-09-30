There are some beavers working to reestablish themselves in the wetland area at Flambeau Mine following a summer trapping program at the site.
The trapper said this was a potential as it is this time of year when the yearlings typical get kicked out and look for a home of their own.
The wetland area is prime beaver real estate.
The hunter is remobilizing today, and the warning signs will be posted once again as trapping will commence.
Earlier this year, beavers were removed from the site after the animals caused extensive damage to walking trails, trees and wetlands.
