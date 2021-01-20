The Ladysmith Common Council voted 4-3, Monday, to approve the final resolution authorizing $21,328 in sidewalk, curb and gutter replacement and levying special assessments totaling $18,546 to the affected property owners.
The Jan. 11 action followed a public hearing on the special assessments that focused mostly on a W. Fourth Street N property where sidewalk was ordered closed by the city last year after being deemed unsafe. Council members during the meeting also questioned the standard method of funding annual sidewalk improvements through special assessments on adjacent properties.
The W. Fourth Street N sidewalk ends at steps on a steep incline near where the roadway abruptly ends.
Ald. Marty Reynolds backed the Fourth Street sidewalk replacement.
“This is a sidewalk that should probably be replaced because somebody is probably going to try and walk down the hill especially in the wintertime and they are going to wind up at the bottom hill without taking too many steps,” Reynolds said. “It is cheaper than a lawsuit.”
Reynolds also spoke in favor of the city financing the total cost all sidewalk projects instead of through special assessments.
Public Works Department Assistant Director Doug Parker told the council the city’s 2021 budget is already passed, and it is rather late in the process at this point to begin considering changing the sidewalk funding formula.
Parker added the only alternative to the W. Fourth Street N sidewalk is for pedestrians to use the busy W. Fifth Street N. roadway, which does not have sidewalk.
The W. Fourth Street N sidewalk offers pedestrian access to Riverside Park and its trail along Flambeau River.
“The sidewalk does provide safe travel to a park. It does provide safe travel to a trail,” Parker said. “We want someplace safe for kids to access these areas without running down busy W. Fifth Street.”
The affected property owner along the W. Fourth Street N sidewalk is only being special assessed for the charges for the flat concrete work and not the hillside steps, which the city is funding.
The city considers sidewalk projects each year by quadrant. If the W. Fourth Street N sidewalk is not improved this year, it will be four years before the council would revisit proposed projects in this quadrant of the city.
The council first voted 4-3 against the sidewalk, curb and gutter improvements and special assessments. In reconsideration of this action, the council reversed its previous decision and instead granted approval to the work and charges to affected property owners.
— Unanimously approved a Security Financial Bank signature card for new Mayor Kalvin Vacho.
— Discussed salting procedures at the Ladysmith Fire Hall. The city recently replaced fire hall doors damaged by salt corrosion. It was also stated the city’s last slip and fall claim totaled $115,339 and replacing a few doors was called a cheaper expense than facing another injury claim.
— Discussed equipment that might be needed for city rail boxcar and caboose display repairs at the Rusk County Visitors Center and Rail Display.
— Discussed adding a street name and signage to the roadway in Memorial Park in tribute fashion such as “Veterans Parkway” or something similar.
— Heard an update on the recent increase in trains blocking rail at-grade street crossings in the city. Police, state and rail officials have met to discuss solutions.
— Voted 4-3 to hire Kiewit’s Lock & Security to rekey city hall and the new shop garage for $891. Kiewit’s recently rekeyed the new Public Works Shop with a master key system for $2,536. It was noted the public works operations are nearly fully moved into the new facility at the former Army Reserve Center on Summit Avenue.
— Unanimously approved $700 as a cost split to haul a railroad crane acquired by the city from Minnesota to Ladysmith and to haul rail ties traded for the crane from Ladysmith back to Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.