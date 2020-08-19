The Ladysmith Legal Affairs Committee voted 3-0, Thursday, to recommend the city council adopt a new ordinance proposal strictly limiting where certain sex offenders can live.
Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien drafted the proposal, saying at the Aug. 13 meeting he is frustrated by a seeming lack of information from the state and lack of control about sex offenders released from prison into the community. He called the current system “flawed.”
The proposal is based on similar ordinances already in effect in Rice Lake and Minocqua, according to Julien. He told the committee Ladysmith currently has 39 sex offenders compared with 40 in Rice Lake, a city nearly three times bigger.
“We have a problem if we are competing with the city of Rice Lake on number of sex offenders,” Julien said.
The city currently doesn’t have ordinances addressing sex offender residency.
As currently written, the proposal would apply to any person required to register as a sex offender for any offense against a child or person who requires public notice through a Special Bulletin Notification, a type of public notification reserved for high risk sex offenders. It would establish strict residency restrictions on sex offenders, banning them from living within 500 feet of any school for children, licensed day care center, public park, public library, public playground, recreational trail, any facility for children or any other place where children are known to congregate.
The proposal also would ban offenders convicted of a sexually violent offense or a crime against a child from residing in the city, unless the person was living in the city at the time of a sexually violent offense or a sex crime against a child. Julien wants to restrict sex offenders moving to the city from other counties and states.
“The transfers we are getting from Minnesota and other Wisconsin counties are the ones we need to, somehow with an ordinance, restrict them from coming here,” Julien said.
Municipalities may limit where sex offenders live, but may not take action that excludes their residency entirely.
Similar ordinances to the one now proposed in Ladysmith have been ruled unconstitutional after successful challenges in federal court on grounds they allowed offenders in too small a percentage of a municipality. These court decisions have led municipalities to scale back ordinances.
The Wisconsin Department of Corrections sex offender registry was established in June 1997. The registry generally contains information on those individuals who were convicted of, incarcerated or on supervision for a sex offense on or after Dec. 25, 1993. A registered sex offender is a person who has been convicted of a felony sexual offense and is required to register with state and local police. Actively supervised sex offenders have not completed their term of probation or parole and are assigned to state probation and parole field agents. An unsupervised sex offender has been released from supervision after completing a term ordered by the court, including offenders who were found guilty of sexual related crimes prior to Dec. 25, 1993. A Special Bulletin Notification is a type of public notification reserved for high risk sex offenders in which the public is notified in different manners depending on the level of SBN decided by a team of law enforcement, prosecutors, probation and parole officials.
When offenders are released from prison, they usually return to live in the same area where they lived when they committed their crime. For many offenders, this is also the county where they were convicted. Sometimes offenders are released to another area because they have family support there, or there is treatment available there that is not available elsewhere, or they have found a job in the area that will lead to a productive lifestyle. For offenders on supervision, decisions about residency are made on a case-by-case basis.
The state Department of Corrections rents a home in the city at 402 W. Fritz Ave. for use as Transitional Living Program temporary housing for sex offenders released from prison.
Law enforcement may send out multiple SBNs on offenders if they violate terms of their release, such as having visitors or drinking alcohol, and are returned to prison and re-released.
City officials at the meeting mostly backed the proposal, but discussion centered on its constitutionality and ability to withstand a lawsuit.
A federal court judge in 2017 determined a sex offender ordinance in the Kenosha County village of Pleasant Prairie violated the equal protection clause of the U.S. Constitution by essentially banishing offenders from the town. Pleasant Prairie’s ordinance barred sex offenders from living in 90 percent of the town, and the allowed area was mostly non-residential. Dozens of Wisconsin municipalities expanded the areas where convicted sex offenders are allowed to live after the Pleasant Prairie case including the cities of Milwaukee, Waukesha and Brookfield. The city of Brookfield repealed and recreated its ordinance last year to allow sex offenders to live in 24 percent of the city after previously only allowing offenders to live in 7.5 percent of the city.
Julien’s draft proposal originally called for strict residency restrictions, banning sex offenders from living within 1,000 feet of any school for children, licensed day care center, public park, public library, public playground, recreational trail, any facility for children or any other place where children are known to congregate.
“If we do 1,000 feet it really is going to restrict where sex offenders can live. It almost takes out all residential areas,” Julien said.
The committee scaled the restriction back to 500 feet after reviewing maps that showed a 1,000 foot limit barred sex offenders from living in most of the city. Members noted the many schools, parks, daycares and other facilities scattered throughout the city except for the industrial park, but this is an area with almost no residential housing. They expressed concern a court might take into account only residentially zoned areas and not industrial when calculating percentages in a legal challenge to the new ordinance.
The proposal includes a grandfather clause for current sex offenders living in the city, meaning they would be allowed to remain where they are currently living.
Violators could be fined between $1,000 and $2,500.
Julien told the committee it needs to determine what restrictions a court might rule unconstitutional. He added the Rice Lake ordinance was adopted in 2017, and so far it has not been challenged in court.
The Fritz Avenue home the state uses for Transitional Living Program housing is 259 feet from O.J. Falge Park and Rusk County Community Library. Under the 500 foot limit now in the city’s ordinance proposal, the state would not be allowed to use this home as a TLP for sex offender. The committee was told Department of Corrections likely won’t violate a city ordinance in placing a sex offender.
“I want to see the TLP in our restricted zone,” Julien said.
There are other residences in the city that would be violating the proposed new ordinance if it were already in place, according to Julien. He added his department and Rusk County Sheriff’s Department do not receive funding for taking in sex offenders.
Julien cited examples like a recent transfer of a sex offender from Minnesota and a sex offender moved from the TLP residence to an E. Sixth Street S home, only 237 feet from the former Lindoo Avenue elementary school. He cited sex offenders with no ties to Ladysmith he has opposed, including one DOC plans to move here from Polk County on Aug. 21 and another who later moved out of the city into the county.
“My number one responsibility is public safety in the city of Ladysmith, and because of lack of control and no control, I think one of my main job responsibilities is being compromised by the system and others,” Julien said. “We have no control on these people coming here. They are placed here by the Department of Corrections, and I am doing my duty to notify the public with a Special Bulletin Notification.”
City resident Sam Morrisey was among several members of the public at the meeting to speak in favor of the proposal, saying the goal should be making the community a place where young families want to live.
“When I moved here and looked at the number of sex offenders in the city I was blown away,” Morrissey said.
City resident John Pohlman II asked how the proposal could strengthen the city’s interactions with the state Department of Corrections. He said without a city ordinance, state DOC leaders seem to believe they can do whatever they want in placing sex offenders in a community.
“You need something that is going to hold their feet to the fire too, that they are going to follow the rules as everyone else. That hasn’t happened in the past,” Pohlman II said. “It is time for a conversation with Department of Corrections that all of Rusk County is not in the city of Ladysmith.”
The city is trying to put something on its books that is stronger than what is already on the books, according to Committee Chairman Marty Reynolds. City ordinance now sets no limits on sex offender residence distances from areas where children congregate.
“We are trying to make sure the residents of this city are as safe as they can be under some very troubling circumstances,” Reynolds said.
The council is expected to consider the proposed new ordinance at its Aug.24 meeting at 5:15 p.m. at city hall.
