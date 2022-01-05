The filing deadline for candidates seeking to have their names placed on 2022 Spring Election ballots passed late Tuesday afternoon.
Filing for the office of Rusk County Circuit Court Judge is Annette Barna, who is currently Rusk County District Attorney. She is seeking the office currently held by Judge Stephen P. Anderson, who has filed a notification of non-candidacy.
Anderson succeeded Frederick Henderson, who did not run for a new term when his expired in 2010.
There are currently no other candidates filed for Rusk County Circuit Court judge.
For Ladysmith city offices, incumbent Mayor Kalvin Vacho has filed a campaign registration statement but not nomination papers.
For city council aldermanic seats:
District 2 — Incumbent Bill Morgan and Nathan Johnson are approved to be on the ballot
District 4 — Al Christianson and Cheyenne Makinia are approved to be on the ballot. Christianson is the former long-time city administrator, who retired two years ago. This seat is currently held by Gerard Schueller, who is not seeking re-election.
District 6 — Incumbent Al Hraban is approved to be on the ballot.
City officers serve 2-year terms.
The following candidates have filed for Rusk County Board:
District 1 — Incumbent Terry DuSell.
District 2 — Incumbent Jerry Biller.
District 3 — Incumbent Alan Rathsack.
District 4 — Incumbent Anthony Hauser.
District 5 — Arian Knops and Terry Wedwick have filed to run. Incumbent Tim Miller has filed non-candidacy.
District 6 — Incumbent Robert Stout.
District 7 — Incumbent Randy Tatur.
District 8 — Incumbent Lyle Lieffring will face challenger Tom Cudo.
District 9 — Incumbent Bill McBain Sr. will face challenger Phil Unterschuetz.
District 10 — Incumbent Kenneth Pedersen has filed non-candidacy.
District 11 — Incumbent Phil Schneider.
District 12 — Incumbent Jim Meyer.
District 13 — Incumbent Mark Schmitt.
District 14 — Incumbent Lisa Dobrowski has filed a declaration of candidacy only with no signatures.
District 15 — Incumbent Tom Hanson.
District 16 — Lois Goode will run for a seat currently vacant. Ryan Heavey turned in candidacy papers with 19 qualified signatures, but 20 are required.
District 17 — Incumbent Dave Willingham will face challenger Erle Barber IV.
District 18 — Incumbent Mike Hraban.
District 19 — Incumbent Ken Brown has filled non-candidacy.
In the race for three seats on the Ladysmith School Board, incumbents Melissa Rudack and Dustin Mataczynski have filed papers to seek re-election. Challengers Nancy Burmeister, Tiffany Johnson and Jennifer Pearson also have filed for candidacy. Mataczynski was appointed to the board to fill a partial-term vacancy last fall. Todd Novakofski, the current school board president, has filed for non-candidacy. The two candidates who receive the most votes will be awarded the 3-year terms, and the remaining candidate will be awarded the 1-year term.
In the race for Bruce School Board, incumbents Dan Robers and Andrea Vohs are seeking re-election. They are the only two who have taken out papers. These are for 3-year terms.
In the race for Flambeau School Board, incumbents Luke Fischer and Doug Verdegan will seek re-election. No others have filed. These are for 3-year terms.
Candidates for most village board offices are decided by meeting caucus.
Filing to run for the Wisconsin Court of Appeals District 3 is incumbent Thomas Hruz. This court serves Ashland, Barron, Bayfield, Brown, Buffalo, Burnett, Chippewa, Door, Douglas, Dunn, Eau Claire, Florence, Forest, Iron, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Marathon, Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Price, Rusk, Sawyer, Shawano, St. Croix, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vilas, and Washburn counties.
The spring election primary will be held Feb. 15. The spring election will be held April 5.
