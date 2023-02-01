More details are emerging on a major financial contribution in exchange for sports stadium naming rights to the Ladysmith School District to help make improvements to outdoor athletic facilities.
As part of a 10-year agreement, Superior Choice Credit Union is purchasing those rights for an up-front, lump sum payment of $100,000. The payment was revealed during the Ladysmith School Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. The influx of new money essentially makes possible the construction of a new track sooner rather than later.
School District Administrator Laura Stunkel called it “a game changer” as the district is poised to start work on a much anticipated $21 million overhaul of its school buildings and athletic grounds. She noted the “generosity” of SCCU making the donation.
“This is a big step in the right direction to get the track completed. It doesn’t cover the entire cost of the project, but it gets closer,” Stunkel said.
The final referendum project construction presentation approved by the board last October called for a new gym addition, football field, bleachers, softball dugout and parking lot work. A new track would then be postponed, instead financed through future fundraising and constructed at a later date.
“Without the track being redone out there with the football field it’s a half-done stadium,” Stunkel said. “It is energizing us to know that the possibility is we might be able to pull this off now.”
In exchange the athletic facilities will be renamed Superior Choice Credit Union Stadium for the next decade, according to Stunkel.
Superior Choice Credit Union CEO Tim Foster said the financial institution is appreciative of the opportunity.
“We are looking forward to partnering with the school district and making an impact both immediate and longterm. I can’t think of a better way to do that,” Foster said.
The naming rights purchase came about as Superior Choice and school district officials were discussing over emails the possibility of offering some form of financial instruction in the classroom. While touring the campus, the concept of a naming rights purchase took root.
“We just got talking about different things we could offer,” said School District Athletic Director Troy Gago, noting the district’s livestreaming services and assignments. “They were interested.”
As a result, Superior Choice Credit Union officials visited the school district.
“They were all over the campus, looking at our facility,” Stunkel said.
“Foster said, “It is an awesome place you have here.”
Gago added a major benefit of the agreement is it includes having professional guest speakers from Superior Choice visit the school and speak to personal finance classes about financial literacy and other related topics such as personal loans and commercial loans.
“Along with that one of the big added benefits is having your professionals come in and speaking to our personal finance classes about the various different topics in financial literacy whether it is personal loans, commercial loans and the various different things. I think that is going to also be hugely beneficial for our students,” Gago said.
Gago called the Superior Choice Credit Union offer “very exciting and very generous.”
“It is definitely going to help in that project,” Gago said of the athletic improvement project.
Stunkel hopes the donation acts as a springboard for more donations to the school district.
“We are hoping that motivates our community to kind of get on board and look at donating to the cause. This is kind of the initial lift, and we are hoping this is motivation for other businesses,” Stunkel said.
