More details are emerging on a major financial contribution in exchange for sports stadium naming rights to the Ladysmith School District to help make improvements to outdoor athletic facilities.

As part of a 10-year agreement, Superior Choice Credit Union is purchasing those rights for an up-front, lump sum payment of $100,000. The payment was revealed during the Ladysmith School Board meeting on Monday, Jan. 23. The influx of new money essentially makes possible the construction of a new track sooner rather than later.

