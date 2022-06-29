By Jerilea Hendrick
Area organizations and communities will host numerous July 4th family friendly events and activities to celebrate Independence Day with most events taking place this weekend. The public is invited to attend.
Bruce
The Bruce Blue Hills Festival will hold two nights of fireworks on Friday and Saturday, July 8-9. The fireworks will begin at 10 p.m.
Holcombe
A fireworks show is planned at the Holcombe Flowage beginning at about 9:45 p.m. p.m., Monday, July 4. The fireworks will be shot off from Lake Holcombe Wayside Park near the pavilion.
Jump River
The Jump River Lions will host the 43rd annual July 4 celebration. The parade will begin at 11 a.m. and a family-friendly line up of events will continue throughout the day. A fireworks display will begin at 10 p.m.
Winter
The Winter Chamber of Commerce will host a two-day July Jubilee event beginning on Sunday, July 3 and continuing to Monday, July 4. Among the many activities, there will parade on Sunday, July 3 beginning at noon. A kiddie parade will begin at 11:30.
On July 4 activities will begin at 11 a.m. and continue throughout the day. A fireworks display will begin at dusk after a live music show. Those wanting to fall in step, there will be two races a two-mile and 10k beginning at 8 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. respectively. Register online at runsignup.com and search for July Jubilee.
