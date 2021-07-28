Ladysmith School District voters likely will see two referendums on the ballot next spring, one question on spending to improve facilities and a second on spending to maintain current programs and services every year for five years.
The capital referendum question as currently proposed asks for a projected $21 million in building improvements at Ladysmith Middle & High School.
The operational referendum question as currently proposed asks for permission to exceed state revenue limits by $600,000 per year for five years to help maintain current programs and services.
The referendum proposals were part of a preliminary community survey presented to the Ladysmith School Board at its Wednesday meeting, July 21.
A current timeline calls for final approval of the survey at the board’s Aug. 18 meeting for mailing to district residents in late September. Surveys must be completed by the middle of October with results presented to the school board in early November. The board will decide in December if it will proceed with the referendums on the April 2022 ballot.
“This is basically how we are going to roll everything out,” School District Administrator Laura Stunkel said. “Provided on what we hear from our community, that will help the board build a resolution for a potential referendum. Then, a marketing campaign will start immediately after we get back from Christmas break.”
The school board hired the independent research firm, School Perceptions LLC, of Slinger, for $8,800 to conduct the survey.
Based on careful planning, the school district’s mill rate, which is used to calculate property taxes, has dropped 20 percent compared to the 2016 level, saving taxpayers $257 on each $100,000 of assessed property value. In addition, the board has taken the opportunity to pre-pay debt and will soon pay off a large loan that helped update schools in 2001.
“There has been a nice jump down since 2016, so that is a nice message to send out,” Stunkel said.
This effort will reduce the tax impact of any new spending, according to school district officials.
A capital referendum allows a district to issue debt to pay for major building projects, such as renovations or building a school. Much like a home mortgage, a capital referendum is typically financed over an extended period of time, often up to 20 years.
An operational referendum is used to support day-to-day school operations, such as educational programming, student services, and building maintenance. Funds secured through an operational referendum are used within the year they are received.
To balance the budget, the school board has reduced the number of full-time positions, decreased health insurance coverage, asked employees to pay a greater percentage of premiums and reduced school buildings from three to two to increase operational efficiencies.
School officials say even with these budget reductions the district will need an additional $600,000 for each of the next five years to maintain current programs and services. Operational referendum approval would not increase taxes over the current level.
“At this point, because we are paying off a large debt this year, we would be able to borrow up to $21 million with a $600,000 operational referendum. Both of those together would have a minimum tax impact elevation,” Stunkel said.
Operational referenda have become common in the state. In fact, in the last 10 years, voters in more than 200 districts across the state have passed this type of referendum to help deal with ongoing budget challenges. Ladysmith has not pursued an operational referendum during this time.
Stunkel told the board the final numbers may still change slightly as district officials continue budgeting for the 2021-22 school year.
Last year, the board, administration and a community task force began studying options to update the middle-high school building, which is nearly 50 years old. The recent facility assessment identified the following as the most pressing issues:
n The main entrance should be modified to better monitor and control visitor access.
n Classrooms throughout the school are too small, have poor acoustics, and lack areas for both large- and small-group instruction/tutoring.
n Some of the major building systems, including plumbing, heating/ventilation, and electrical, have exceeded their service life and need to be repaired and/or replaced.
n Science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) classrooms and labs lack space for student collaboration and groupwork.
n Restrooms need to be updated and modified to comply with Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) requirements.
n Due to their age, classroom floors, lights, ceilings, and casework need replacing.
n The auditorium lacks appropriate heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC), and lights, curtains, ceilings, and seats need to be replaced.
n Locker rooms are aged and worn and should be updated.
n Some athletic fields need to be updated, and the bleachers and press box need to be replaced to address safety concerns.
After studying building options, the task force recommended:
n Improving safety and security.
n Updating building systems and infrastructure.
n Remodeling classrooms at both the middle and high school levels to expand sizes, improve acoustics and add flexible learning areas.
n Improving public restrooms and locker rooms.
n Expanding gym space to better accommodate school programming and after-school activities, including community use and
n Improving athletic field safety with better drainage, new bleachers, new press box and updates to the softball field.
The estimated cost to build a new school is well over $30 million. School officials said this is too much to borrow and therefore not a viable option, but add the current building is structurally sound and the site can support future expansion.
School officials believe this is a good time to proceed with the referendums. Reasons include the district can fund the full project without increasing taxes over the current level due to good financial planning, interest rates remain near historic lows, facility needs are not going away and costs will likely increase.
The district also is applying for a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant to construct a storm shelter. The FEMA grant could pay more than 50 percent of the gym.
School board member Chrysa Ostenso encouraged board members to speak positively about the survey, referendum and building.
“Start talking to people about this, people who live in our district and are voters,” Ostenso said. “It is so important for us to be out there promoting this.”
