Two candidates have filed to run for Ladysmith mayor in a special election slated to coincide with this fall’s Presidential Election.
Kalvin Vacho and James West filed candidacy papers by the June 1 deadline to have their names appear on the ballot for the Nov. 3 vote. Each was a write-in candidate in the Spring Election.
There is still an opportunity for candidates to file as a write-in.
In April, Alan Christianson was elected mayor. He declined the nomination after accepting a full-time position as new city administrator, creating a mayoral vacancy.
The city council voted to hold a special election in the fall to fill the vacancy and appointed Ald. Al Hraban as acting mayor until that time.
There are contested races in two of three county government positions up for re-election.
The race for Rusk County Register of Deeds will include incumbent Judy Srp and challenger Mary Berg.
Incumbent County Treasurer Verna Nielsen will run unopposed.
The race for county Clerk will include incumbent Loren Beebe and challenger Connie Meyer.
Incumbent District Attorney Annette Barna has filed for re-election and will run unopposed.
The race for the Wisconsin State Assembly 87th District Rep will feature Incumbent Republican Jim Edming of Glen Flora and Democrat challenger Richard Pulcher of Lublin.
