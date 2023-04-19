The Market in Ladysmith

There is a new grocery store in Ladysmith, with My Market Stores opening. It takes over operations at 400 W. Ninth St. N following the departure of Ladysmith Fresh Market.

My Market Stores founder and owner Darin Hill said shoppers to his newest site in Ladysmith can expect a clean store, great service and fresh and local products when available at fair prices.  

