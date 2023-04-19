There is a new grocery store in Ladysmith, with My Market Stores opening. It takes over operations at 400 W. Ninth St. N following the departure of Ladysmith Fresh Market.
My Market Stores founder and owner Darin Hill said shoppers to his newest site in Ladysmith can expect a clean store, great service and fresh and local products when available at fair prices.
“I love the grocery business,” Hill said.
Hill learned the Ladysmith store was for sale, and believed it seemed to fit into his company’s growth.
“I currently have other stores in the area, and it made sense,” said Hill, who has been spending a large amount of time in the store. “I love the people and the area.”
Hill is from Montana and grew up in Wyoming. He sees a lot of what he loves in those states in Ladysmith.
“It has a nice feel like where I grew up at,” Hill said.
Hill started his grocery career at the age of 16 in Casper, Wyo. He found the variety of duties, the ever-changing pace and the people very rewarding. He stayed on after graduating.
After 15 more years working his way up in the grocery industry, Hill decided he wanted to venture on his own and get closer to family. He, his wife, Valerie, and their three daughters purchased their first store in Ridgway, Colo., a community of about 800 people. This endeavor became a family business, as Valerie and the couple’s daughters all became integral in operating this store. From this first start-up, the family business has grown from one small store to a sizable small corporation with many locations in multiple states with some of those stores offering a full-line of hardware and liquor stores.
The company now operates in seven different states with more than 15 different retail operations. It has stores in Arizona, Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nevada and Wyoming. It can now add Wisconsin to the list with its new store in Ladysmith.
“We started as a very small family owned company in 2000, after purchasing our first store in Ridgway, to move our family closer to family. Our girls were able to work the store as they grew up, and all our customers were acquainted with our children. We actively source products from many vendors, including local vendors, to offer the most comprehensive product line possible in our smaller stores,” Hill said.
Hill also recently bought a store in Minneapolis, Minn.
“The Market” brand was created out of a desire to brand the stores together as a family of locations that served, primarily, smaller communities, according to Hill.
“Initially, we created names for each specific area and branded those stores to the area. However, as we have grown, we saw a need for people to be able to find us and to recognize us as one big family,” Hill said.
The Market operates in smaller towns, often rural areas, that tend to be underserved.
“We offer conventional products as well as natural and gourmet products in many of our stores, and are proactive in making sure our customers have access to hard-to-find items. We have incorporated other aspects into the stores in some areas, like hardware and liquor, to better serve our communities,” Hill said.
The Hills pride themselves on offering a great shopping experience, with very clean, organized and well-stocked stores.
“Our people are the best, striving to make sure each customer feels welcome and offering great customer service. We are very active in all our communities and give generously,” Hill said.
He added many of the same people who worked at the previous store will remain.
“The people. They are great,” Hill said.
The store also will continue to offer a fresh meat department and deli.
A few surprises also might be in store, according to Hill.
“We are looking at a couple of possible changes like bakery and fresh bread again, and old fashioned fried donuts,” Hill said.
Hill is also looking at the meat department, perhaps expanding the offerings to include more in-store-made brats, sausage and smoked meats.”
He also wants to take on an active role in Ladysmith
“[I would like to have] more involvement with the local community and events,” he said.
There is still a lot going on behind the scenes to change ownership to the new store, according to Store Manager Ricca Albrecht.
“Everything is in progress,” Albrecht said.
One change will be a new supply warehouse, Associated Wholesale Grocers in St. Cloud, Minn.
Brand name products will remain, but private label brands might change. My Market Ladysmith will also return to the AWG Best Choice brand once seen on store shelves.
AWG serves all of Hills grocery stores.
“Everything is in transition so people probably won’t see anything different at this point,” Albrecht said.
The Hills passion for the business continues. They work hard to make sure their associates feel valued and appreciated; each individual is truly part of the family. Their commitment to a great shopping experience by offering clean, well-stocked stores with a friendly atmosphere is what sets them apart from other stores.
“We are also able to cater to most in our small towns and offer conventional, natural, organic and gourmet products not typically found in rural or small areas,” Hill said.
The Hills are passionate about being good stewards in the communities in which they operate.
“We strive to be a great place to work, offering our employees great pay and benefits and great work environment. We also strive to support our local communities financially and in other ways,” Hill said. “This includes being supportive, actively promoting events and giving cash and goods as donations. We really love each of our individual communities we operate in. We are passionate about offering the best possible shopping experience by offering clean and well-stocked stores, great customer service and a fun and friendly environment.”
