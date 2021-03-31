Ladysmith Police Chief Kevin Julien told the city council last week a new sex offender residency ordinance was tested recently with the new homeowner opting to move away rather than appeal to stay.
A man in his 70s recently closed on a house on Pederson Avenue unaware of a new city ordinance regulating where sex offenders are permitted to live, according to Julien.
The ordinance was adopted last summer, when Julien noted Ladysmith has almost as many registered sex offender residents as Rice Lake, a city nearly three times larger.
The ordinance states repeat sex offenders, sex offenders who use physical violence, and sex offenders who prey on children are sex predators who present an extreme threat to public safety. It continues, sex offenders are extremely likely to use physical violence and to repeat their offenses; and most sex offenders commit many offenses, have many more victims than are ever reported, and are prosecuted for only a fraction of their crimes.
The new ordinance applies to any person required to register as a sex offender for any offense against a child or person who requires public notice through a Special Bulletin Notification, a type of public notification reserved for high risk sex offenders. It would establish strict residency restrictions on sex offenders, banning them from living within 500 feet of any school for children, licensed day care center, public park, public library, public playground, recreational trail, any facility for children or any other place where children are known to congregate.
Julien called the current situation “unique” as the individual had purchased and closed on a residence.
The individual originally from Dunn County who was not named is 78 years old and a registered sex offender due to an assault that occurred in 1987, according to Julien. He added the man who does not have ties to the area was convicted of a felony non compliance with the state’s sex offender registry.
The individual had faced daily fines if he remained in violation of the residency ordinance. In order to avoid these fines he would need to begin an appeal process, which is included in the city ordinance.
“He wasn’t very happy to say the least,” Julien said.
Julien said a state Sex Offender Registry specialist reached out to the individual, who is now looking to sell the property.
“This is the reason why we enacted the ordinance. These are the people we don’t necessarily need in our area,” Julien said.
Julien estimates the ordinance has kept a handful of sex offenders from living in the city. He added they are now moving to neighboring communities.
“The ordinance is doing exactly what it was intended to do. It is only going to make our community better and safer,” Julien said.
