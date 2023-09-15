10 YEARS AGO (2013)
A request for the City of Ladysmith to close a platted but undeveloped portion of River View Drive drew about 10 concerned neighbors to a public hearing before the Common Council.
David and Cheryl Hanson, who recently purchased a vacant lot at 1035 W. 5th Street N, wants to build a new home on the footprint of a previous home destroyed by fire years ago. He requested the city close about 138 feet of platted right-of-way between the back of his proposed new home and Riverside Park.
Equalized property values in Rusk County and City of Ladysmith increased in the last year, as did values overall in the villages and towns in the county. Overall, the total equalized property valuation in Rusk County increased by $17.4 million, or about 2 percent while the total equalized property value in Ladysmith increased by about $7.7 million or about 5 percent. Village equalized property values increased 6 percent and towns up 1 percent.
Community Care of Central Wisconsin will replace NorthernBridges as the new Managed Care Organization providing Family Care services in 11 counties in northern Wisconsin at the end of this year.
Science and math were touchy subjects for area high school students taking the ACT College Admissions Exam last year. The test also showed an affinity for English as area students scored higher than the state average.
Ladysmith’s Eric Ostenso got his first hole-in-one on hole 8 on Sept. 4 at the Tee-Away. It just happened to be the hole that Ostenso Optometry sponsors. So that means he is the lucky winner of a pair of sunglasses from himself.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
The Ladysmith City Council voted 6-1 to approve low bids of $1,391,600 for a new fire hall and ambulance garage. Work on the project was to start in a few weeks. Bids came in 8 percent higher than the target of $1.25 million.
Rusk County recorded its third traffic fatality of the year when a 30-year-old Chetek man was killed on Hogsback Road after his truck missed a curve, went down a ravine and overturned.
Rusk County schools were going to strictly enforce truancy laws. A fine of $69.20 was to be imposed for the first offense and $156 for subsequent offenses.
Jac & Sherry’s Cuppa Joe opened for business in the Shops of Grant Town south of Ladysmith. Plans also were announced for a Dollar Discount Store.
New teachers in the Flambeau School District were Jodi O’Keefe, Jodi Zimmer and Sarah McVeigh.
Faith United Methodist Church in downtown Ladysmith was deconsecrated at a special service. The Congregation broke ground Sept. 7 for a new church behind East Mart.
The White Pine Center in Ladysmith was home to Winter Gifts & Gallery and the Community Bank of Ladysmith.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
The discovery of Zebra mussels in Lake Flambeau came as a surprise to state officials, as well as local residents. Steps were taken to prevent the spread of the invasive creatures.
Larry Mercando, general manager of the Flambeau Mining Co. since 1989, was promoted by Kennecott to head the company’s research and development group and would be leaving Ladysmith.
The Bruce School Board set Sept. 13 as the first day of school.
A semi-trailer loaded with items for flood victims in St. Peter, Mo., left Ladysmith.
Faith United Methodist Church was to observe the 75th anniversary of services in the building at the corner of Miner Avenue and E. Third Street.
New lights were being erected at the Weyerhaeuser Park baseball field.
Rusk County unemployment was 9.1 percent in July.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Rusk County voters were to go to the polls Sept. 13 to express their view on building a new jail. A jail committee had recommended a new jail to replace the one built in 1964.
Kandy Booerjtes was queen of Weyerhaeuser Booster Days.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Three Chicago residents were killed in a two-car crash on Wis. 27 at County I. Their deaths brought the 1973 traffic toll in Rusk County to six.
Jamie Best was queen of the Hawkins Harvest Festival.
Documents transferring St. Mary’s Hospital and St. Joseph on the Flambeau Nursing Home to Rusk County were signed.
The Village of Bruce purchased a new 750-gallon pumper. It differed from the department’s other trucks in one respect — it was painted bright yellow.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
Mayor Clarence Gustafson invited a federal housing official to attend the next city council meeting to explain the program for federal housing for the elderly.
Chippewa Falls McDonnell ended the Ladysmith Lumberjacks’ 16- game winning streak, which extended back to more than one season.
Soo Line switch engine 352 derailed in Ladysmith. Hydraulic jacks were used to re-rail it.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
The Ladysmith School District enrolled 978 students, the most in its history. While the elementary grades hit a new high in enrollment, the high school’s enrollment of 290 students was the lowest in years. There were only 58 members of the senior class. The other high school classes numbered in the high 70s.
A drunken driver crashed his Model A Ford into the front of Pies Dry Cleaning (later Audrey’s Spot Café). The driver then put the car in reverse, striking a car parked by the library. The car finally came to a stop after hitting a second car on Ws. 27 near the Davis Motel.
New teachers at Ladysmith High School included Meta Wright, English; Donald Lent, commercial; Ida Olson, mathematics; and Katherine Taber, English.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Rusk County’s quota for the third war loan was $523,000 of which Ladysmith was assigned to raise $150,000.
The 40th anniversary of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Ladysmith was to be observed. Among the speakers was the Rev. O.J. Wilke, D.D. of Madison, who organized the church in 1903. Charter members included Theodore Sillman, Mrs. Herman Pinnow and Mrs. Charles Volkman. (The church building, which was later acquired by the Ladysmith Baptist Church, was destroyed by the 2002 tornado.)
A crew of men just finished tearing down the old Hein Hotel in Tony.
Harold Schiotz called the first practice of the Ladysmith High School football team.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
The county commissioners were to proceed with construction of a brick highway garage at a cost of $17,500. A location for the garage had not been picked.
The Interstate Commerce Commission allowed the Stanley, Merrill & Phillips to abandon its 22-mile line from Polley in Taylor County to Walrath in Rusk County.
Collins Grocery, operated by Eldon and Willard Collins, was to open Sept. 16 in the south half of the Jung building on W. Second Street.
The Rusk County Fair posted cash receipts equal to 1932.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Three yeggmen entered the post office at Glen Flora following the Labor Day celebration and made off with $200 in stamps and $30 in cash. The robbers gained entry to the building when mail carrier Steve Diehn drove up with the mail sacks from the 11:29 p.m. passenger train. Seizing him, they bound him securely and fastened a mail sack over his head. They blew the safe door with nitroglycerin.
Former President Howard Taft, the current chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, and Lord Birkenhead of England passed through Ladysmith in a special car attached to the Soo Line’s eastbound limited passenger train, No. 8.
Sam Stewart purchased the Boston Lunch (beanery) from L.A. Wall.
Among the attractions at the Unique Theater were William Russell in “Boston Blackie” and William Fox’s classic of ancient Rome, “Nero.”
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
Burglars blew open the safe at the Ingram State Bank and made off with $1,700, leaving no clues behind. The experienced thugs cut telegraph and telephone lines before undertaking the nighttime burglary. The bank was protected by insurance.
Ground was broken in Ladysmith for a building for the Morgan Lumber Co. It was to be located east of the Thompson Mercantile Co. warehouse on Worden Avenue (at the site of the present parking lot).
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
High water on the Flambeau River weakened the north wall of the paper mill. It also prevented the Menasha Wooden Ware Co. from repairing its dam in Ladysmith.
The high school building in Ladysmith was being readied for the current term. The blackboards had been renewed, the building wired for electric lights and the pipes and radiators of the heating plant were in place.
B.L. Birkbeck arrived to take charge of the Ladysmith schools as principal.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles R. Smith of Menasha arrived in Ladysmith on the limited passenger train, Thursday night. Ladysmith was named in honor of Mrs. Smith, who was here for the first time. Mr. Smith was president of the Menasha Wooden Ware Co.
Few Ladysmith residents were aware there was a place south of Ladysmith called “the mine.” An old prospector named Daniel McDonald sank a shaft there in the 1890s looking for gold and copper.
