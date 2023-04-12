10 YEARS AGO (2013)
Judge Steven Anderson sentenced Christopher Swanson, 34, to 30 years in prison after he was found guilty of 10 felony counts of repeatedly sexually assaulting three teenage girls.
Among items discussed at the annual spring conservation hearing was a proposal to stop requiring deer and bear hunters to wear back tags. Wardens said the tags allow them to check hunters from a distance and allow property owners to identify hunters who were trespassing.
Ladysmith High School senior Andrea Ostenso signed a letter of intent to run on the women’s cross country team for the Wildcats of Northwestern University in Chicago.
The annual Wildlife Restoration Assn. banquet drew 1,000 people over four nights.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Jim Schuchardt was hired as the new Ladysmith-Hawkins School District Administrator. Schuchardt, a Ladysmith resident since 1985, had been district administrator at Lake Holcombe since 1996 and prior to that administrator at Winter and Weyerhaeuser.
Seventh and eighth grade students at the Ladysmith Middle School were to move into their new classroom addition ahead of schedule. Contractors were putting the finishing touches on classrooms. Contractors were now going to remodel the 1915 portion of the middle school, originally the high school.
Two suspects were arrested and charged with embezzlement of over $1 million from the Indianhead Community Action Agency in Ladysmith.
Forrest Larson, Ladysmith High School basketball coach, was named coach of the year by the “Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel.”
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
Bruce trustees voted unanimously to discontinue the position of police chief effective Dec. 31, 1993. The village instead was planning to contract police services.
CBS News filmed a Sunday service at Holy Trinity Church in Conrath and talked to parishioners about changing from Roman Catholic to Episcopal after the Catholic diocese closed the parish.
Library consultants recommended that a new library was a better option than remodeling and expanding the current one, which dated to 1907.
Work on the new Brooklyn Bridge was to start April 19.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
A New Auburn man pleaded no contest to a charge of hit and run causing death. The charge related to the March 17 accident in which a youth on a bike was struck and killed on Wis. 40 near Island Lake.
Tools valued at $3,500 were taken during a break-in at the site of the new Bruce wastewater treatment plant.
Badger State representatives at Flambeau High School were Wayne Stoll and Bonnie Frisinger.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Donald Sterlinske was elected Rusk County Judge, winning a narrow 2,453-2,314 victory over incumbent Rodney Lee Young. Sterlinske was formerly the judge in Rusk County.
Fire destroyed the barn on the Tom Heath farm east on Tony. The 34-year-old structure was leveled.
All four city councilmen up for election were returned to office. In the closest race, incumbent Roger Albus beat William Raduege 98-95.
Elected to the Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board were Dr. Kurt Gerken and Carol Bonano.
Top students in the Ladysmith High School Class of 1973 were Mark Faust, valedictorian, and Peggy Kubicz, salutatorian.
Since March 19 about 50 fires had burned 300 acres in Rusk County, where conditions were dry after the early snow melt.
Albena Agnes Plant, who was born at Warner (Ladysmith) in 1895 and taught rural school for many years, died.
Fred Berg and Brian Sisko were Ladysmith High School’s Badger State representatives.
Hunt’s Shoe Store in Ladysmith was holding a going out of business sale with savings of 50 percent.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Ladysmith City Council approved building permits in the amount of $895,000 to the Servants of Mary for their new nursing home and $65,000 to the Pioneer National Bank for a new building.
Ladysmith Mayor Clarence Gustafson presented Jody (Joe) Moreau with letters to the mayor of Munich, Germany and Zurich, Switzerland. Moreau was preparing to leave for a free trip to Europe sponsored by the St. Paul “Pioneer Press & Dispatch.”
The National Labor Relations Board ruled that Peavey Paper Mills was not guilty of unfair labor practices as charged by two striking unions at the mill in Ladysmith.
Mr. and Mrs. Albert Rozak of Weyerhaeuser were returning to Poland to visit their daughter, Stephie and her family. Albert came to this country in 1910, but his wife didn’t come until 1938. Their daughter had booked passage to the United States in 1939, but before she could leave Hitler intervened.
Identical twins, Janet and Judith Jahnke, were salutatorians at Weyerhaeuser High School. Jerome Romanowski was valedictorian.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Rural voters of Wisconsin rose to the challenge and turned back an effort by the state’s big cities to grab control of the legislature. The margin in Rusk County was 20-1 in favor of area population redistricting.
The state ruled that the 1952 reassessment of Ladysmith was not made in substantial compliance with the law and ordered a state supervised assessment to be carried out in 1953.
Funeral services were held for Erma Manley Speidel, pioneer Ladysmith resident, who resided here since about 1900 when she and her husband, Frank Manley, settled here. She was the oldest member of the Congregational Church in Ladysmith. She later married Stephen Speidel.
Residents of the Town of Willard petitioned to join the Tony School District.
Geraldine Nelson (later Diehn) was Rusk County’s new health nurse.
The Amacoy Lake Resort advertised a $20 cash prize for its “Name that Tune” contest every Saturday.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
Chairman O.J. Falge said his team was ready for unprecedented war bond and stamp sales. The goal set for Rusk County was $250,000 during April. In addition to a house-to-house campaign, there was to be a bond auction at the high school.
J.F. Buchholz carried four of Ladysmith’s seven wards to win election as mayor, defeating R.B. MacDonald.
Rusk County surpassed its Red Cross quota of $6,000 and raised $7,000.
Mr. and Mrs. Matt Stine received a wire from the war department saying their son, Clarence, who was wounded in New Guinea, was on a hospital ship headed for home. He was awarded the Purple Heart.
The last of Ingram’s pioneers died. Thomas Lambert, who lived in Ingram for 51 years, died April 2 at the home of his daughter. He and his wife were natives of Canada.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
A ranger station had been built on the hill east of Ladysmith under the supervision of Sig Ringstad. The state had bought the three-acre site the previous fall and erected a fire tower there. Crews were beautifying the grounds around the new station.
The Ladysmith City Council met to consider licensing of beer. The legislature was still working on a measure regarding the sale of beer with an alcoholic content of 3.2 percent. Trucks were to arrive in Ladysmith April 7 with beer for those in the position to start retailing. (Liquor could not be sold until Prohibition was voted out later in the year.)
Ladysmith youngsters were eagerly waiting to see Tom Mix and his pony, Tony Jr., in the film “The Flaming Guns” at the Unique Theater. Also to be shown was a comedy and Chapter 4 of “The Lost Special.”
A mass meeting of farmers was to be held at the courthouse to consider plans for sending a county delegation to Washington to avert a strike by farmers.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
The City of Ladysmith negotiated a favorable rate with the power company for electricity for its street lights and the lights situated in the pavement of downtown intersections. The cost was $30 per light per year. As a result the city was leaving its street lights on until 11:30 p.m. each day.
G.E. Miner installed a front curtain at the Unique Theater. It featured two beautiful peacocks and advertisements from local merchants. A new screen also was installed.
L.V. Moore was digging a post hole on the new shingle mill site just west of the Flambeau Lumber Co. mill when he unearthed some old bones and a pointed copper arrowhead at a depth of four feet. The arrowhead was very different from the arrowheads used by North American Indians. Moore believed it was evidence of a murder by a race who were here before the Indians. (The bones and arrowhead were actually from the copper culture people who inhabited the region thousands of years ago.)
Goldsmith and Flunker enlarged their cream station office in Ladysmith by 11 feet.
Reports that the new Big Falls dam was unsafe due to a crack were discounted. The flowage behind the dam was purposely lowered to reduce pressure when the ice broke up.
O.J. Haagemoen of rural Ladysmith displayed a chicken egg that weighed 5 ounces and measured 7 inches in circumference around the middle and 8 inches the long way around.
Sheldon students were back in school following destruction of the schoolhouse. Classes were being held in business buildings, a warehouse, a hotel and the Lutheran church.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The work of preparing the site for the new moving picture theater which H.W. True was to erect on W. Second Street south of the Fair Store had commenced. One shed had been moved and the old frame Dimock Drug Store building, which temporarily occupied the site, was to be relocated. The new 34x100 foot theater would be known as the Unique, the name of the theater already operating at that time a block north in the Reed building.
The Scandinavian Lutheran Church announced they would erect a new church this summer opposite the Catholic Church on the corner of Second Street. The 32x50 foot church was to cost between $2,000 and $4,000.
Atty. J.W. Carow was having an addition built onto his elegant home overlooking the Flambeau River in the north part of the city (which later became the home of Dr. William and Augusta Bauer).
George B. Goocher, a resident of Ladysmith since 1900, died. He erected the large home east of the courthouse that was later occupied by Dr. O’Connor and then by Dr. Murphy.
There were rumors the Soo Line would build an 18-stall roundhouse in Ladysmith. The number of locomotives standing in the city without shelter every night was testimony to the need for such storage. (The roundhouse was never built.)
The Vienna Bakery in Ladysmith was to be conducted under the name C. and Wm. Jung.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
Tuesday was an ideal spring day and everything passed off quietly with the exception of a few who had an overdose of “firewater” but that was a common occurrence on election day. There was very little drunkenness and no disorder. There were 318 votes cast on Ladysmith, the largest in history. Elected to offices in the village were H.R.T. Ross, president; A.L. Matchette, B.G. Goocher and Wm. Vaughn, trustees; C.A. Huffman, clerk; W.J. Kermott, treasurer; Frank Manley, assessor; Dave Ingle, police chief; and R.S. Reeves and Clyde Gerard, justices of the peace.
Mrs. Fink, an old lady who lost her way in the woods south of Tony, walked her way into the Village of Ingram, 14 miles away. She was accompanied by her dog. She had spent three days and two nights in the woods without food or adequate clothing.
James L. Gates suggested that Corbett Lake be raised several feet by damming the outlet. He said it would add $500,000 to the value of Ladysmith over time.
The wife of R.O. Sinclair of Ladysmith died in a hospital in Chicago.
Settlers on the east side of the Flambeau River wanted a road to connect the Welpton Road with the Tony Road along by King’s, Littlejohn’s and Gunderson’s. They also sought a cable foot bridge across the river as crossing the railroad bridge was too dangerous.
Mrs. Robert Corbett advertised for a girl to do housework. The pay was $3 per week.
