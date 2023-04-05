The Ladysmith School Board voted 7-0, at its monthly meeting, March 15, to approve a new $93,560 CESA contract for the 2023-24 school year.
It is common for school districts to contract with regional CESA agencies for shared services that each might not be able to afford on its own.
Last year’s CESA contract was approved at $110,123. The new contract is a 15.04 percent spending reduction in this area.
The local cost for next school year is projected at $88,039 with the remaining $5,521 grant funded.
The largest expense is for special education and pupil services for $38,702.
Additional expenses break down to cover learning services for $17,000 and college and career readiness for $12,000. Other expenses include $20,425 for educational technology and $3,241 for facilities management
There is also an additional CESA Average Daily Membership charge of $2,192.
The ADM covers a minimal amount of the expenses necessary to operate the cooperative and to provide service and support not charged in other service areas or provided through grants or contracts with the Department of Public Instruction or other entities. The ADM is made up of the combination of a flat fee and a fee based on the prior year 3’’ Friday count. The two components are intended to ensure that the amount charged to each district is as minimal and equitable as possible.
Also at the meeting, on a somewhat light agenda, the board unanimously approved a 2023-24 school year calendar that was narrowly approved by staff with 51 percent support. The big difference between the sides was deer hunting season, so the new calendar calls for a full week off during hunting season next Nov. 20-24. The first day of school for students will be Tuesday, Sept. 5 with one week off at Christmas and Easter. Graduation is Saturday, May 25, 2024. The last day of school for students is Wednesday, June 5, 2024.
In other matters, the school board:
— Heard a construction report, noting ground has been thawed, trees cut and new roads built as a $21 million referendum building project gets underway. “It is going to be a really exciting spring and summer with a lot happening out there,” said School District Administrator Laura Stunkel.
— Heard a snow-day update before this latest blizzard. Stunkel said there have been 8 snow days this year and additional days currently do not have to be added to the school year. Instead, the district is adding 5 minutes to the instructional day at the elementary school. Stunkel said as long as there are not any more snow days, the district will meet the required minutes of instructional minutes at each building.
— Heard an audit report for the 2022-23 school year that mainly reported the district is in good financial standing. It listed material weaknesses in Annual Financial Reporting Under Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), Material Audit Adjustments and Limited Segregation of Duties. It also identified Material Weaknesses in State Special Education Nonvalid Licenses and State Special Education Specialized Transportation. The fund balance is up $92,000 from the prior school year, now at $3.1 million or 29.2 percent of expenditures. District policy is at least 20 percent. Auditors recommend 25-30 percent.
— Heard a Baird Forecast model report, reviewing school district budget and timing, examining current state budget proposals and projecting Ladysmith 2023-24 scenarios. It was noted the governor’s budget proposal will change, as it did 2 years ago. It currently calls for increasing the per member base amount by $350 in 2023-24 and $650 in 2024-25, raising the low revenue limit ceiling to $10,450 in 2023-24 and $11,200 in 2024-25 and changing 4K @ 1.0 FTE in 24-25 if applicable. It also calls for adding $1 billion in tax relief equalization aid over the biennium, per-pupil categorical aid of $766 per pupil payment in 2023-24 and $811 per pupil in 2024-25 and increasing special education categorical aid by 60 percent in 20-23-24 and 2024-25.
— Unanimously approved minor board policy updates.
— Unanimously approved the first reading of a retention and promotion policy.
— Unanimously approved a Spanish trip to Costa Rica in 2025. No dates are set.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.