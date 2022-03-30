The 2022 Rusk Area Spring Expo will be held Saturday, April 2, in the Ladysmith Community Center.
The venue is the former elementary school, 624. E. Sixth St. S, in Ladysmith. Use entrance E2, the main entrance off Lindoo Avenue.
The event will be held in the building’s gymnasium from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
It is an opportunity to connect with more than two dozen area organizations, businesses, clubs and government agencies.
The Spring Expo is brought to you by the Rusk Area Chamber of Commerce. Admission is free.
Chamber officials are excited to be able to bring this event back to the Rusk County area, according to Chamber Executive Director Andy Strom.
It has been since 2019 since the chamber has been able to hold this event due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“In 2020 we had everything planned and ready to go, even did advertising, and then had to pull the plug at the last minute due to the Covid shutdown,” Strom said. “It’s good to be back even though this event will be a little different this year, mainly the location being at the old elementary school.”
This event was held for many years at Ladysmith Middle & High School, but school officials declined to host the event at their location as new gym floor was recently installed and they didn’t want events on it.
“This event is a great way for our area businesses, nonprofit organizations, consumers, donors and the general public to all connect together and learn about what our area has to offer,” Strom said. “The chamber looks forward to restarting this event Saturday, and we hope that we can grow it and keep it around for years to come.”
Members of the Rusk County Historical Society are eagerly awaiting the event.
Winter resident Warren Wagner, nationally renowned for his carved ceremonial pipes, war hatchets, pipestone necklaces and other items, will be at the Rusk County Historical Society booth from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Stop by to see his display and talk with him.
A participant in many rendezvous, Wagner has been featured in museums and at events from coast to coast. He is well known among various Native American tribes. His work has been praised by LCO Ojibwe Little Bird, John Anderson. Wagner’s full exhibit can be seen in the Anishinaabe Dome.
From noon-2 p.m., Native art and crafts can be purchased.
Featured at the main tables is author, Melanie Meyer, selling her books on the Civil War and World Wars I and II taken from the view of veterans who fought in those wars. Books by other local authors can also be purchased.
Peruse the interesting three ring binders full of local history stories from Rusk County.
Jim Woelfer, assistant curator, will be exhibiting pieces of souvenir china from 1900, with the full exhibit to be seen this summer in the Museum Vintage Building.
You may also be able to win a prize for guessing the “What is it?” item for this year.
The 2022 Rusk County Historical Museum season will begin May 28. The Welcome Center and exhibit buildings will be open from noon-4 p.m., every Saturday and Sunday, from Memorial Day through Labor Day weekend.
