Rusk County Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in the county as of Wednesday.
Positive cases = 3 compared with 3 yesterday
Negative cases = 61 compared with 56 yesterday
Probable cases = 1 compared with 1 yesterday
Suspect cases = 11 compared with 9 yesterday
Pending test results = 4 compared with 6 yesterday
Case definitions:
Positive = Confirmed; Laboratory confirmation of agent
Probable = Typical clinical features of illness AND Partial laboratory results (confirmation pending) OR Epidemiologic link to a laboratory-confirmed case
Suspect = Typical clinical features of illness AND Missing laboratory and epi information
