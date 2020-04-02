The Democratic National Convention Committee announced today the party’s Milwaukee convention will be delayed until the week of August 17 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The convention had been slated to run from July 13-16.
“In our current climate of uncertainty, we believe the smartest approach is to take additional time to monitor how this situation unfolds so we can best position our party for a safe and successful convention,” said Joe Solmonese, CEO of the Democratic National Convention Committee in a release. “During this critical time, when the scope and scale of the pandemic and its impact remain unknown, we will continue to monitor the situation and follow the advice of health care professionals and emergency responders.”
DNC Chair Tom Perez said safety is the top priority.
"Ultimately, the health and safety of our convention attendees and the people of Milwaukee is our top priority,” Perez said. “And we will continue to be in contact with local, state, and federal health officials as we monitor this fluid situation.”
The release said the major venues for the convention, including the Fiserv Forum, the Wisconsin Center District and hotel accommodations, remain available for August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.