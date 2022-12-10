The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced this week that Ladysmith is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. This project includes the construction of a water main loop and the replacement of water mains and sanitary sewers along W. Fifth Street North in the city between Flambeau and North avenues.
“The city hopes to break ground in spring in conjunction with Flambeau Avenue,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr.
Activities related to this project are minor actions under Chapter NR 150, Wis. Admin. Code, for which no environmental analysis is required; however, following the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program federal requirement 40 C.F.R. §35.3580, an environmental review must be conducted before funding this project.
The requested project cost is $348,086. The estimated loan amount is $139,234 with principal forgiveness of the remaining $208,852.
The Safe Drinking Water Loan Program has determined that the project will not result in significant adverse environmental effects, and no further environmental review or analysis is needed before proceeding with funding the project.
The public is encouraged to submit comments regarding this decision and the potential environmental impacts of this project. Submit comments by Dec. 19, to: Department of Natural Resources C/O Kevin Olson, Community Financial Assistance, CF/2 101 S Webster St. P.O. Box 7921 Madison, WI 53707 Kevin.Olson@wisconsin.gov or 608-234-2238.
Based on the comments received, the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program may prepare an environmental analysis before proceeding with the funding process. The analysis would summarize the DNR’s consideration of the project’s impacts and reasonable alternatives.
Earlier this year, city officials announced they had applied for funding of seven streets projects under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. These separate BIL funded projects include W. Fifth Street from Lake to North avenues; Adams Avenue from E. Ninth Street S to Lindoo Ave (Wagon Bridge); Fritz Avenue from First Street S to E. Fifth Street S; Corbett Avenue from E. Fourth Street S to E. Sixth Street S; E. Eighth Street from Worden to Miner avenues; Gustafson Road from Doughty to Barnett roads and Barnett Road from Doughty Road to the Industrial Ball Park Road.
The city council recently approved a resolution providing for the issuance, sale and delivery of $1.045 million in General Obligation Street Improvement Bonds to help with financing upcoming street projects.
The debt will be repaid over 20 years with total interest being $550,744. Total payments will be $1,595,744. This debt can be refinanced in 2030 if interest rates are more appealing. Closing was on Dec.1
The city is also seeking SDWLP assistance with a proposed new water main look with river crossing at Wis. 27 and Flambeau River. This $644,576 project breaks down to $257,830 in loans and $386,746 in principal forgiveness.
The village of Bruce is also seeking SDWLP assistance with a proposal to construct a new water treatment plant for Wells #1 and #3. This $802,590 project breaks down to $280,906 in loans and $521,684 in principal forgiveness.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.