The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced this week that Ladysmith is an applicant for funding through the Safe Drinking Water Loan Program (SDWLP) to address deficiencies in its public drinking water system. This project includes the construction of a water main loop and the replacement of water mains and sanitary sewers along W. Fifth Street North in the city between Flambeau and North avenues.
“The city hopes to break ground in spring in conjunction with Flambeau Avenue,” said City Administrator Alan Christianson, Jr.

