10 YEARS AGO (2013)
The Ladysmith Police and Fire Commission voted 5-0 to update its use of force policy to include non-lethal munitions, including bean bag rounds, which could be used to counter someone armed with a knife or baseball bat.
A shortage of Emergency Medical Technicians occasionally forced some local ambulances out of service in Rusk County. Officials were offering financial incentives to help with EMT licensing requirements.
Two Town of Murry residents were arrested for alleged possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and maintaining a drug trafficking place.
Ladysmith police were called to the library after someone reported that two children, ages 3 and 5, were running around barely dressed with their dog. Parents of the children were reportedly asleep and were unaware that the children had left home.
20 YEARS AGO (2003)
Bruce area residents toured the new village hall and library during an open house on Feb. 22.
Hawkins area residents were assured by the Ladysmith-Hawkins School Board that they would continue to pursue construction of a new school at Hawkins as called for in the November 2021 referendum. The board, however, did not approve bids for the project as they were $500,000 over the proposed cost of $1.2 million.
Four veteran staff of the Ladysmith-Hawkins School District announced plans for retirement. They were band instructor John Telitz, who began teaching in the district in 1970; and elementary teachers Gwen Effertz, who had taught since 1985, Richard Tepler, who had taught kindergarten since 1975, and Mary Ann Schmitt, who had taught at Hawkins and Ladysmith since 1971.
A community breakfast was planned at Our Lady of Sorrows gym as a benefit for tornado relief.
30 YEARS AGO (1993)
Minnie MacComber, who came to Warner (now Ladysmith) in 1899 as a young girl, celebrated her 100th birthday. A resident of the community for nearly 94 years, she remembered when the name of the village was changed from Warner to Ladysmith in 1900.
Ladysmith City Administrator Al Christianson was named one of five Outstanding Young Wisconsinites by the Wisconsin Jaycees.
Retiring Ladysmith Fire Chief Brad Scheurer was honored at a banquet at Club 8.
40 YEARS AGO (1983)
Sheriff William Volkman alleged a lack of cooperation on the part of the sheriff’s committee, but said he would not be available to attend daytime meetings of the committee. The committee chairman said it was the committee’s prerogative to set meeting times and suggested that the sheriff bring his concerns openly to the committee, rather than airing them first to the public and media.
The DNR resumed enforcement of hunting and fishing regulations for members of the Chippewa Tribes after the 7th U.S. Court of Appeals granted a stay of an earlier ruling that gave tribal members unlimited hunting and fishing rights on public lands in northern Wisconsin.
Mount Senario College was staging the musical “The Fantastics.” Among cast members were Michael Doran and Carol Salisbury.
50 YEARS AGO (1973)
Former prisoner of war Dan Doughty was to return to Ladysmith Feb. 28 and a “Welcome Home, Dan Doughty” banner was strung across Miner Avenue. A police escort was planned, and mayor Dorothy Larson was to give a short welcoming speech.
The Ladysmith City Council voted to seek bids for the collection of city refuse and operation of a landfill.
Development of a copper mine south of Ladysmith was expected to generate an annual payroll of $1 million.
The city council discussed the “no man’s land” adjacent to Summit Avenue. The existing street was developed in a location different from the platted street.
Boi Ban of New Guinea was attending Ladysmith High School. He returned with Ladysmith native Dick Sargent, who had been his teacher in New Guinea.
The Church of Christ held a fellowship dinner in honor of Vesta Goldsmith’s 95th birthday.
60 YEARS AGO (1963)
The Pioneer National Bank announced it would build a new bank on the lot across the street which currently was being used as a parking lot. Construction was set to begin by the middle of May.
Suspects were apprehended in Rice Lake following an early morning robbery at the Novak & Rapp truck stop service station.
Top students in the Flambeau High School Class of 1963 were valedictorian Kenneth Parejko and salutatorian Barbara Jennerman.
The Hilltop advertised a Friday night walleye fish fry for 85 cents.
70 YEARS AGO (1953)
Employees of the Jump River Electric Co-op moved into their new headquarters on Wis. 27 in Ladysmith. The $120,000 building was one of the finest rural co-op headquarters in the area.
The state conservation commission announce it would remove the fishing bans 500 feet below dams on the Flambeau River in Rusk County.
A new city ordinance required milk dealers in Ladysmith to be licensed.
Mr. and Mrs. George Murray of Weyerhaeuser were awakened by cries of their small son and discovered that there house was on fire. They got out safely, but extensive damage was caused to the structure.
Ray Sillman escaped serious injury when the car he was driving hit Soo Line locomotive 2703, which was pulling passenger train No. 84.
The Omaha Railway closed the Couderay station, which it had operated continuously for 46 years. C.M. Olson, who opened the station in 1907, retired the day it closed.
80 YEARS AGO (1943)
The Ladysmith Creamery reported it had done nearly $3 million in business during 1942, the largest amount in a single year. More than $1 million worth of butter was made during that year.
J.W. Griffin, local Soo Line agent, said railroads were helping the war effort by moving twice the normal amount of freight and transporting greater numbers of passengers.
New food ration books were in keen demand in the county.
Pfc. Harold “Butch” Ohlfs wrote his mother that he was one of five Wisconsin soldiers from his company to attend a banquet and entertainment sponsored by the University of Hawaii. He was stationed in the Hawaiian Islands.
Showing at the Unique Theater was “For Me and My Gal starring Judy Garland and George Murphy.
Gerald Maloney, former Ladysmith resident and a veteran of World War I, was a major in the current war and was stationed in Australia. While there had occasion to visit his son, DeWayne, who was on leave after fighting with the Marines in Guadalcanal.
90 YEARS AGO (1933)
The Elmberg Co. in Ladysmith announced it would start manufacturing wooden jigsaw puzzles, the present craze.
The Robinson Motor Co. leased the Fults Garage on Worden Avenue in Ladysmith and was to open a Ford dealership. C.E. Robinson was to be manager of the garage. The city had been without a Ford dealership since the Portman garage was destroyed by fire several years ago.
The Ladysmith High School boys basketball team was in first place in the conference as Rice Lake beat Cumberland. Ladysmith was one of five teams chosen to compete at the Rice Lake District tournament.
The Sunday-Monday feature at the Unique Theater was “No Man of Her Own” starring Carol Lombard, Clark Gable and Dorothy Mackaill.
The Unique Theater was offering a free movie ticket for a Mickey Mouse matinee to boys and girls who bought a genuine Mickey Mouse slip-over for 59 cents (69 cents for colors). It featured a picture of Mickey Mouse on the front.
Ditmanson Co. advertised 100 pounds of sugar for $4.23. Fifty pounds of onions sold for 39 cents.
100 YEARS AGO (1923)
Louie Soule’s dogs killed a huge bobcat which weighed as much as a brush wolf and whose hide was as big as one.
Over 200 attended a ladies night banquet sponsored by the chamber of commerce.
Charles Estey of Hawkins died of burns sustained when he lit a fire in a stove using gasoline instead of kerosene.
The Monday-Tuesday feature at the Unique Theater was “Blood and Sand” starring Rudolph Valentino.
The Ladysmith basketball team was to participate in the district tournament in Ashland.
Henry Wilson was located in his new office north of the Rusk County Bank in Ladysmith.
110 YEARS AGO (1913)
The locomotive of an extra freight train derailed south of the depot in Ladysmith when the rails spread apart beneath it. A wrecker had to be summoned to get the locomotive back on the tracks. Passenger Train No. 17, the northbound “Velvet Special,” was delayed several hours.
The business done at the Ladysmith Post Office in 1912 was over 10 times greater than in 1900, according to figures compiled by postmaster J.W. Fritz. The volume was $837 in 1900 and $9,255 in 1912.
An 1,800 pound bell was to be placed in the bell tower of the Congregational Church in Ladysmith.
The pop factory in Ladysmith operated by Al Christie was scorched in a fire that started from a defective chimney.
Wesley T. Gerard of Ladysmith claimed his brother, William T. Gerard, was the first Indiana soldier killed in the Civil War and quite possibly the first northern soldier to die. He was killed in the Battle of Laurel Hill on July 7, 1861. Wesley Gerard also was in the Civil War.
A fine electric sign, the handiwork of A.S. Gustafson, was put at the corner of A.C. Thompson’s Cash Department Store. The sign had 46 lights.
120 YEARS AGO (1903)
It was reported that Ladysmith would soon have another bank. “The Budget” learned that R.O. Sinclair and son of Iowa had purchased banking supplies and planned to open a new bank in the village. The temporary location was to be the DeSmidt Jewelry Store. (The bank was the State Bank of Ladysmith, which constructed the brick building now occupied by Dr. Ostenso.)
Dr. Stephenson of Brodhead decided to locate in Ladysmith and planned to erect a drug store building as well as a dwelling.
Mr. and Mrs. George Manley arrived in Ladysmith from Viroqua to take possession of the Prentice Hotel (formerly the Corbett Hotel).
Ernest Dodge of Barron accepted a position as salesman at Fritz’s Pioneer Store in Ladysmith.
G.B. Goocher expected to cut a million feet of logs from his land south of Ladysmith. The logs were to be landed on Deer Tail Creek and floated down the Chippewa River in the spring.
Robert Corbett expected to turn out 1.5 million feet of lumber this year from his sawmill in Ladysmith.
J.C. Stubbs had rock hauled for the foundation of a new store in Weyerhaeuser. (The building later became a tavern and was destroyed by fire. It was on the site of the present Burdy’s Sports Bar.)
A new advertising folder issued by the Soo Line listed the population of Ladysmith as 1,800, which was about 200 more than local residents claimed. If the company would hold the folders for a couple months that figure would be accurate, locals said.
Cary Noble arrived in Ladysmith with his family from Waldwick, Wis.
A deputy warden stirred up a hornet’s nest when he arrested Frank Strove at Glen Flora for violating the deer law. Frank was known to locals as “Bohemian Frank” (and later “Skunk Frank”). He was arrested after a lively chase during which it was alleged that warden Alex Johnstone fired shots at Strove when he failed to stop when commanded. Strove was captured with the aid of some mill men and brought to Ladysmith. On the advice of friends Strove swore out a warrant charging the Chippewa Falls warden with assault with a revolver.
