The Ladysmith Educational Enrichment Fund recently celebrated it’s 10th anniversary.
The mission of LEEF is to promote, support and enrich quality educational opportunities for students enrolled in the School District of Ladysmith in the areas of fine arts, English language arts, social studies, history, foreign language, math and science. The organization annually awards monetary grants to school district teachers that are striving to provide quality enrichment opportunities to their curriculums and students. These grants are made possible through the continued financial support of the community and alumni.
The LEEF Donor Tree, spearheaded by LEEF Chairman, Karen Ek, is one way of recognizing and honoring many life-long financial supporters.
The tree is an absolutely beautiful work of art. It is on display in the Ladysmith Middle & High School main entrance commons outside the gymnasium doors.
“I am elated,” Ek said. “Covid basically shut the project down for two years. It is great to see it finally come to fruition.”
LEEF sprouted after being seeded by two former area residents. Wayne and Carol Gullstad lived in Ladysmith for four years prior to moving to the Seattle area in 1999. Though four years is a relatively short time, Ladysmith felt as much like “home” as any other place they had lived.
The Gullstads had success in their efforts to revitalize the old paper mill, although not without significant struggles. Success, however, would not have been possible without the terrific, dedicated work force and a supportive community. Around 2007, after time to reflect on their experience in Ladysmith, they both decided to do something significant to benefit the community and say “thank you.”
A conversation with mayor Dan Gudis and his wife Kathy helped them decide on schools as a great place to do some lasting good. A newly created endowed fund with Rusk County Community Foundation, previously created by principal and superintendant Mario Freidel and local businessman Bill Rands was the perfect fit for what they wanted to do.
The Gullstads spurred LEEF’s growth and clarified it’s mission with a $500,000 challenge grant.
“This fund is dedicated to providing lasting and meaningful benefit for the students of the Ladysmith School District,” the Gullstads jointly said. “It is intended to give the students access to resources and experiences they could not otherwise attain in their normal school routine. We could not be happier to have the opportunity to contribute. Thank you Dan, Kathy, Mario and Bill for helping us make a lasting contribution to the great community of Ladysmith.”
The Donor Tree was brought to life by the school’s Fab Lab instructors and volunteers.
Ek brought her idea to the FAB instructors Brian Groothousen and Kyle Jeffress. Together, they came up with a design that would bring the Donor Tree concept to life, but also provide a true work of art to the school display.
Ek praised Steve and Cindy Jansen for helping get finished a goal that had been 6 years in the making. The project has faced many delays, especially two years of a coronavirus pandemic.
“In fact, there are still some items yet to be accomplished like a title plaque, alumni challenge plaque and lighting,” Ek said.
The tree is about 7 feet tall by 6 feet wide. The tree trunk is made of actual oak wood that was shaped using the FAB Lab lathe, and sanded and stained by Steve and Cindy Jansen. The leaves for the tree are cut from gold, silver and bronze metal and engraved with the names of donors achieving the donation level criteria.
Each leaf, along with blank leaves for future donators, was attached to acrylic pods and arranged into the floating pod design, representing the donation levels, allowing for a dimensional effect to the tree.
Since all LEEF donors are lifetime donors, the design element of the floating pods will allow for additional donor name plates to be added and current donor name plates to be moved from one donation category to another as their continued lifetime donation grows.
Installation of the tree took place the week before commencement.
Satellite plaques honoring Alumni Challenge Winners and identifying the project will be added before fall.
The Donor Tree is a beautiful addition to the school, recognizing and honoring the many alumni and LEEF Program donors.
The LEEF committee would like to thank all of the alumni Wayne and Carol Gullstad, the Founding Partners, community supporters, and volunteers that make this program work.
To learn more about LEEF see the group’s website by searching these words — LEEF Google Sites.
Or, go there directly with the following link — https://sites.google.com/view/leefsdl/home.
