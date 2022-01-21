A new light is being shined on an unsolved cold case murder in California decades ago as a filmmaker and Los Angeles detective re-examine a possible link between the death of a man who lived briefly in Ladysmith as a teen and notorious Wisconsin serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.
William Arnold Newton was an American actor, director, producer, beautician and set-decorator. He acted in gay pornographic films under the name Billy London and Billy Porter and produced gay pornographic films under the name Bill E. London.
Newton was born July 26, 1965, in Eau Claire. He attended grade school and junior high school in Eau Claire before moving to Ladysmith in 1979.
A 1981 Ladysmith school yearbook lists a “W. Newton” as a sophomore. There is no listing in the years before or after that. Newton and his mother moved to Oklahoma City after his freshman year of high school.
Los Angeles filmmaker Rachel Mason is seeking to contact individuals who might have known Newton when he lived in northern Wisconsin. She is now working on a documentary, titled Pretty Boy Blue, about the Newton murder and is trying to find sources who could reveal more information about Newton or any possible Dahmer connection.
“I am hoping someone that knows the victim from childhood, might come forward to speak with me,” Mason said.
The case has a special interest to Mason because her parents were owners of a store that was very special for the gay community in Los Angeles.
“I met so many young men, just like Billy when I was a kid growing up. I found them to be such fascinating people. And yet, so few survived the AIDS epidemic,” Mason said. “When I got older I discovered what a hard time it was for most of these guys. They traveled from places where being gay was considered shameful. Learning about the brutality of his murder had such a profound impact on me, because it made me wonder if there were other horrible murders of gay men that I hadn’t heard about in Los Angeles, and also I just want to understand why he was killed? What happened and why wasn’t this solved?”
Newton was 25 years old when his body was found dismembered on Halloween weekend, Oct. 29, 1990.
Newton was murdered shortly after completing what would be his last film.
Missing piece of the puzzle
The possible connection between Dahmer and Newton is being re-examined after a new witness responded to a recent true crime podcast on the 30th anniversary of Newton’s murder.
The podcast “TDPS Presents Christopher and Eric,” with novelists Christopher Rice and Eric Shaw Quinn, featured an episode about the Newton case in 2020. The podcast website posted an email address to seek tips on the Newton murder at williamnewtoninvestigation@gmail.com.
The episode led to a potential eyewitness coming forward who said he saw Newton leaving Rage Nightclub the night of the murder with a man who looked extremely similar to Jeffrey Dahmer about the time Newton was last seen alive.
Dahmer would be arrested nine months later for multiple murders in Milwaukee.
Ron Wheeler contacted the show, and later police to report what he believes he saw.
Newton’s gruesome murder is regularly featured in articles listing the most notorious, unsolved Hollywood homicides. In 1990, a young man’s decapitated head and feet were discovered in a dumpster in Hollywood, Calif. No other body parts linked with Newton were ever found. Thirty-one years later the crime remains unsolved.
Podcast hosts called the eyewitness tip “a huge success” even though it still hasn’t solved the case.
Police investigate
Los Angeles Police Department Detective John Lamberti inherited the open case about the same time the tip was reported. He asked to appear on a TDPS Presents Christopher and Eric podcast for an interview. He said there are currently several thousand unsolved murders in the city of Los Angeles.
“Sometimes it is because it is not being paid attention to. Sometimes it is because there is just nothing to follow up on,” said Lamberti, who is assigned mostly unsolved cases in Los Angeles.
He called it extremely gratifying when a cold case is solved, noting the peak of violence in the city of Los Angeles came during the early 1990s — near the time Newton was killed.
In 2005, Detective Wendi Berndt announced she was re-investigating the case, hoping that advances in technology might help to solve the murder. The case remained unsolved.
Newton’s DNA was not uploaded to the state’s missing person DNA database, according to Lamberti. As a result, Newton can’t be linked with any evidence found in the future as is happening with other cold cases.
DNA evidence was pivotal in solving the Golden State Killer case after four decades. Joseph James DeAngelo Jr. was a serial killer, serial rapist, burglar and former central California police officer who committed at least 13 murders, 50 rapes, and 120 burglaries across California between 1974 and 1986.
On April 24, 2018, authorities charged 72-year-old DeAngelo with eight counts of first-degree murder, based upon DNA evidence; investigators had identified members of DeAngelo’s family through forensic genetic genealogy.
On June 29, 2020, DeAngelo pleaded guilty to multiple counts of murder and kidnapping. As part of a plea bargain that spared him the death penalty, DeAngelo also admitted to numerous crimes with which he had not been formally charged, including rapes. On Aug. 21, 2020, DeAngelo was sentenced to life imprisonment without the possibility of parole.
Lamberti calls Newton’s DNA evidence a missing piece of the puzzle.
“Billy [Newton’s] head and feet were found, but the rest of his body has never been found,” Lamberti said while appearing on the podcast. “The original investigators explored every avenue of investigation they possibly could.”
The case file is a foot tall and includes 30 pounds of paper, according to Lamberti.
“It is an incredible amount of material investigators went through,” Lamberti said.
Witness account
Lamberti told podcast hosts he has talked with the eyewitness who reported the tip, saying the podcast and email can’t hurt at this point on a 30 year old unsolved murder case.
“It’s at a dead end otherwise,” Lamberti said. “I’ve got nothing to lose. We’re throwing Hail Marys.”
The eyewitness stated he approached a man at Rage Nightclub he found attractive and later saw Newton talking with the same man, according to Lamberti.
Rage Nightclub, an iconic gay nightclub, closed in 2020 after 37 years in West Hollywood when the owners were unable to negotiate a lease renewal.
Lamberti told podcast hosts the eyewitness reported being disappointed that Newton left the club with the man because the eyewitness had hoped to leave with the same man.
When Dahmer was arrested in Milwaukee, the eyewitness made the connection with the man he saw at Rage Nightclub, according to Lamberti. Lamberti said the eyewitness reported the incident to a tip line after Dahmer’s arrest, but never heard back from law enforcement.
Dahmer was a serial killer and sex offender who was living in Milwaukee when it was discovered he murdered and dismembered numerous men and boys between 1978 and 1991. He was convicted of 15 of the 16 murders he had committed in Wisconsin, and was sentenced to fifteen terms of life imprisonment on Feb. 17, 1992. Dahmer was later sentenced to a 16th term of life imprisonment for an additional homicide committed in Ohio in 1978.
Dahmer was killed in prison by another inmate in 1994.
“[The eyewitness] said his heart sank. He just couldn’t believe what he was seeing because that was the guy he saw leaving with Billy [Newton] from the bar,” Lamberti said.
Lamberti added eyewitness identification is terribly unreliable, but called the lead important enough to pursue.
“[The eyewitness] is 100 percent certain that he saw Jeffrey Dahmer,” Lamberti said. “I think it is not a completely insane route of investigation.”
Movie being made
Mason is an artist and Emmy-nominated writer. She co-wrote and directed the 2019 Netflix original documentary, Circus of Books, based on her own life growing up as the child of parents who owned the West Hollywood gay bookstore Circus of Books. She is seeking to film a documentary on Newton’s life and murder. Her documentary team is looking for any leads that could help in researching this case and is reaching out to individuals who knew Newton in Wisconsin. She is also seeking funding for the film.
“I am truly hoping with every fiber of my being that the mystery of Billy’s death is solved,” Mason said. “Anyone who might know anything at all about what happened on the night he was killed, I am sincerely asking to come forward. But the next most important thing at this stage is to find people that knew him from when he lived in Ladysmith and Eau Claire, so that we can start to craft a portrait of who he really was as a person.”
Mason wants to honor Newton “in the right way” by telling his story in a film.
“It is so important that he be seen not just as a murder victim, but as a kid from the Midwest with a unique spirit,” Mason said. “Anyone who remembers him or spent any amount of time with him, I would love to meet.”
Mason’s planned new documentary is titled, Pretty Boy Blue.
The website, documentaries.org describes the film as a look, “Into the underground world of gay porn production in the late 1980s and early 1990, unearthing a world of sexual liberation and crime.”
The film examines, “Terrifying scenarios that haunt the community to this day, namely that America’s most famous serial killer, Jeffrey Dahmer was active for a short while in California, and more frighteningly, an unknown serial killer was operating with ease and was never caught.”
The investigation allows for a third possibility, which is the crime will be solved, as the Los Angeles Police Department has reopened the case, according to Mason. She hopes renewed interest in the case keeps Newton’s death in the public spotlight.
Investigators have not been able to place Dahmer in California at the time of Newton’s murder.
“That exact question is what we don’t have an answer to. Which is why it makes us want to do this outreach,” Mason said. “We have a single eye witness whose testimony was vetted by an actual LAPD homicide detective who is looking into the case in a very real way. Dahmer has long been a possible suspect, but this one eye witness with a credible testimony finally puts it into the realm of being real.”
“If anyone, anywhere can locate Dahmer on Oct. 28 and 29, 1990, that would put this to rest one way or the other,” Mason added.
About William Newton
Newton left home at age 16 and traveled around the U.S. for three years before settling in Los Angeles, Calif., in 1985. He received his GED from the L.A. Unified School District in 1989.
At the time of Newton’s murder, his family told an Eau Claire newspaper Newton moved to California in 1984 and was doing makeup and choreography for a company that made music videos. Newton’s father, Richard Harriman, told the newspaper, his son, “Was a very intelligent young man...He had a lot of things going his way the last year or two. He was just starting to make a life for himself. He was starting to get into something where he was making a good living.”
But Harriman, who is now deceased, went on to describe his son as a “restless kid” who was “trying to find himself. He wanted to get out of California for a while.”
Newton’s friends described him as somebody who saw himself much more of a poet and an illustrative artist and only did adult material for economic reasons.
Newton still has family living in Wisconsin, including his mother and half-sisters. Mason calls family members “encouraging” of the renew interest in Newton’s case.
“I truly hope that we can give [Billy’s mother] an answer to this horrible mystery,” Mason said.
Mason first heard about Newton while she was working on her first film, Circus of Books.
Solving the murder is important to many people, according to Mason.
“It will mean that the folks who are still alive who knew and loved Billy, will be able to finally have their questions answered. His family and his friends. That’s who I most feel for, and want to give that to, but next it means so much to the larger community that surrounded him. I think he really represents so many others who there but for the grace of God, didn’t happen to have such a nightmarish end,” Mason said.
To listen to the podcast featuring LAPD Detective John Lamberti, go to https://thedinnerpartyshow.com/2021/02/christopher-eric-podcast-episode-63-2/
Tips on the Newton murder can be directed to williamnewtoninvestigation@gmail.com.
Reach Rachel Mason about William Newton at BillyLondonDoc@gmail.com.
Reach John Lamberti with potential tips at 40252@lapd.online.
