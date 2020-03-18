An October 2019 Administration for Children and Families Office of Head Start review found Indianhead Community Action Agency with two program deficiency determinations and gave the non-profit 180 days to fix the problems. It also states seven other prior deficiencies discovered in Indianhead’s oversight of Head Start already have been corrected.
The two remaining deficiencies are in Indianhead’s financial management system for Head Start — one in the non-profit’s management of Head Start and the other in its management of both Head Start and Early Head Start.
OHS manages grant funding and oversees local agencies providing Head Start services. Head Start promotes school readiness of children under 5 from low-income families through education, health, social and other services. It conducted a monitoring review of Indianhead’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs last June to determine whether the previously identified findings had been corrected.
“Based on the information gathered during our review, the determination has been made that Indianhead Community Action Agency, Inc. did not correct all previously identified areas of noncompliance. Thus, Indianhead Community Action Agency, Inc. has been determined to be a grantee with at least one area of deficiency in its Head Start and Early Head Start programs,” the review report states.
Indianhead Community Action Agency was formed in 1966 with its headquarters in Ladysmith. It provides various programs in 17 counties in the northwest part of the state including Rusk, Burnett, Clark, Taylor, Sawyer and Washburn. Community Action Agencies were founded by the 1964 Economic Opportunity Act to fight poverty by empowering the poor as part of the War on Poverty. They are funded through a variety of grants that come from federal, state and local sources.
Amid fiscal management concerns, the state abruptly revoked Indianhead’s weatherization contract in 2018 and awarded it to a neighboring community action agency. At the time auditors were finding delayed payment of vendors, credit issues and a rotating list of chief financial officers. Despite state orders to not lay off weatherization staff, the program with 24 on-staff employees in Ladysmith was shut down.
Indianhead’s Head Start program is currently under review for renewal.
Deficiencies
One deficiency affecting only Indianhead’s Head Start program involves Indianhead’s fiscal management systems. The grantee’s financial management system did not provide for accurate, current, and complete disclosure of the financial results of each federal award or program in accordance with the reporting requirements; and did not identify adequately the source and application of funds for federally-funded activities.
A review of the annual Head Start final SF-425 federal finance form for the reporting period end date of Nov. 30, 2017, found the amount of $230,935 listed as indirect expense did not reconcile with the statement of revenues and expenditures of $238,781 from the same period. In addition, the grantee did not include the administrative cost in the Head Start final 2017 SF-425. The total administrative cost reported in the statement of revenue and expenditures was $317,308 compared to the total administrative cost in the statement of revenue and expenditures outlined in the monthly director’s report of $341,594.
All Head Start grantees are required to submit financial reports detailing the cash transactions made for its federal awards and separate reports detailing the expenditures made for the same awards. For most grantees, filing requirements are satisfied using the same report, Federal Financial Report SF-425.
“The grantee’s financial management system did not provide for accurate, current, and complete disclosure of the financial results of each Federal award or program in accordance with the reporting requirements; and did not identify adequately the source and application of funds for federally-funded activities; therefore, it was not in compliance with the regulation,” the OHS report states.
At the time of the monitoring review, the grantee’s ability to draw down funds from the payment management system (PMS) was restricted such that the grantee was required to submit documentation to support its cash requests for approval prior to the drawdown of funds. The grantee also was required to file quarterly SF-425 reports of the results of the financial activity for each award.
The monitoring review found that the SF-425 reports completed by the grantee were inaccurate. A review of the Head Start SF-425 filed for the quarter ending Feb. 28, 2019, found the amounts reported for, among other things, federal cash disbursements, federal share of expenditures and total federal share were not supported by documentation provided. For example, the statement of revenues and expenditures provided by the grantee listed federal expenditures for the quarter as $824,559. However, the SF-425 listed the federal share of expenditures as $450,592. In addition, the PMS report revealed the grantee received $444,594 in federal funds during the quarter. However, the SF-425 stated federal cash disbursements totaled $450,592. The report was prepared by the financial specialist and reviewed by the Chief Financial Officer. Each stated they were not provided training on the preparation of the report. Similar errors were found on the Early Head Start semi-annual and third quarter SF-425 reports filed for the award year ending July 31, 2019.
In addition, the grantee did not complete the Early Head Start SF-425 reports for the correct reporting time period. A review of the semi-annual and third quarter SF-425 reports filed for the award year ending July 31, 2019, found the grantee submitted the reports based on calendar periods and not based on the award year as required.
The report states: “The grantee’s financial management system did not provide for accurate, current, and complete disclosure of the financial results of each federal award or program in accordance with the reporting requirements, and the records provided by the grantee did not adequately identify the source and application of funds for federally funded activities; therefore, this area of noncompliance remains uncorrected.”
A second deficiency affects Indianhead’s Head Start and Early Head Start programs, also in Indianhead’s fiscal management systems. The grantee did not ensure its financial management system provided effective control over and accountability for all funds and ensured they were used solely for authorized purposes. A combination of inadequate financial management of cash draws, control over financial reporting, and control over accountability resulted in a series of financial management and cash solvency concerns.
Identified in the grantee’s 2017 draft single audit were significant general ledger account discrepancies where reconciliations were not performed in a timely manner. Similar to discrepancies specified in the audit, the review recognized concerns regarding reconciliations of accounts, clearing of accrual accounts, allocation of costs and disbursements of refunds and reimbursements.
“The single audit also identified occurrences where cash was restricted for specific program services; however, the grantee did not adequately safeguard funds and ensure funds were used for the intended purpose,” the report states.
A review of the grantee’s Head Start bank statements and bank reconciliations for December 2017 indicated the grantee had two bank reconciliations, with one titled, Dec. 1, 2017 to clear old checks. Upon closer review, it was established dated outstanding checks were carried on the bank reconciliation from Aug. 15, 2008 through Dec. 1, 2016; and included other dates up to the current period. In an interview, the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) stated the funds were not credited back to Head Start.
During a review of the grantee’s control and accountability for vacation and sick-leave accruals for employees, it was discovered the grantee maintained a trust to secure its liability for payout. The trust fund’s balance did not agree with the sick-leave and vacation accrual report provided by the grantee. The statements from the trust showed a balance of $363,661; however, the schedule only reported a total leave accrual of $310,498; a $53,163 variance.
A review of the grantee’s treatment and accountability for administrative cost found the grantee accumulated $350,795 and $385,624 in administrative non-federal share (NFS) for Head Start and Early Head Start-Child Care Partnerships (EHS-CCPs), respectively in year ending 2017. However, in reviewing the applicable SF-425 Financial Status Report, it was noticed it did not include any of the non-federally sourced expenditures in the total administrative outlays. In correlation, the grantee expended $22,950 in appraisal consulting fees for several real estate appraisals. It was confirmed that several of the appraised locations provided services to EHS-CCP and included the corporate administrative office space; however the expenditure was not allocated and charged 100 percent to the Head Start grant.
A review of the grantee’s Head Start SF-425 submitted for the period ending May 31. 2018, found the amounts included as indirect cost did not agree with the Statement of Revenues and Expenditures that were provided.
“Subsequently, there were multiple periods of inadequate safeguards over cash management,” the report states.
A review of the grantee’s monthly charges to the indirect cost pool during Fiscal Year 2017 indicated the grantee drew down funds that exceeded the allowable amount based on actual expenditures. Excessive indirect costs were drawn down during eight consecutive months from October 2017 to May 2018, resulting in additional funds drown varying from $5,345 to $57,973 monthly.
In 2016, the drawdown of funds allocated for payroll during April 2016 was not reconcilable with the documentation on-hand. However, a review of the cash transactions report established there was a total of $212,000 received from the payment management system. During this same period, it was noted the grantee revenue and expenditure reports exhibited cash requirements of $139,147 on April 21, 2016. During this same pay period, staff payroll was not processed timely, resulting in staff receiving compensation post-pay-period. A review of financial statements for the period ending April 30, 2016 indicated the grantee’s expenses exceeded available funds in the amount of $163,233.
“The grantee did not ensure its financial management system provided effective control over and accountability for all funds and ensured they were used solely for authorized purposes; therefore, it was not in compliance with the regulation,” the report states.
In both deficiencies, the report states additional fieldwork may be required to determine the total amount of potentially unallowable costs charged to Head Start and whether a disallowance is appropriate.
Corrected deficiencies
Corrected Indianhead Head Start’s deficiencies are in its governing body, financial management system, budget management and healthy and safe environments.
— The report cites a corrected deficiency that the grantee did not ensure its financial management system provided effective control over and accountability for all funds and ensured they were used solely for authorized purposes. A combination of inadequate financial management of cash draws, control over financial reporting, and control over accountability resulted in a series of financial management and cash solvency concerns.
— The report cites a corrected deficiency that the grantee did not ensure the governing body reviewed and approved the financial audit. In an interview, board members stated they had not reviewed or approved the Audit from 2017 because they had not received it. In a follow-up interview, the Chief Executive Officer stated she did not share a copy of the audit results finalized in May 2018 with the board. A review of board meeting minutes from May through September 2018 confirmed the audit was not shared with the board to allow members to exercise their review, approval, and oversight duties. The grantee did not ensure the governing body reviewed and approved the financial audit; therefore, it was not in compliance with the regulation.
— The report cites a corrected deficiency that the grantee did not ensure it shared accurate and regular information for use by the governing body about program operations, including monthly financial statements and credit card expenditures. A review of expenditure and revenue reports for Head Start indicated variances between expenses reported in the accounting system-generated statement of revenue and expenditure reports and the revenue and expenditure reports provided to the board. The report cites huge economic losses for the non-profit in recent years.
— The report cites a corrected deficiency that the grantee did not ensure its payment methods minimized the time elapsed between the transfer of funds from the Payment Management System (PMS) and the disbursement. The grantee could not produce documentation to demonstrate that drawdowns were related to identified expenditures in a manner that minimized elapsed time between drawdown and payments.
— The report cites a corrected deficiency that the grantee did not ensure only allowable costs incurred during the period of performance were made to the federal award. A review of the general ledger detail report found the grantee transferred Federal Head Start funds to its State Head Start program several times. On Oct. 10 and 25, 2017, and Dec. 29, 2017, the grantee transferred $98,215, $75,957, and $9,287, respectively from Federal Head Start to its State Head Start program. A request for use of funds and details supporting the allocation of fund transfers were not met with applicable documentation.
— The report cites a corrected deficiency that the grantee did not ensure costs charged to the grant to develop and administer program services did not exceed 15 percent of the total approved program costs. In addition, it was determined the grantee did not allocate administrative costs among all its benefitting programs for the payment of an appraisal consultant in the amount of $22,950. This expense was charged in total to the Head Start grant; however, the appraisal included 12 facilities that also benefited EHS-CCP, administrative staff, and other funded activities.
— The report cites a corrected deficiency that the grantee did not ensure all facilities where children were served were kept safe through an ongoing system of preventative maintenance, citing Washburn County Head Start Center roof. The grantee has since ensured all facilities where children were served were kept safe through a system of ongoing preventative maintenance. This area of noncompliance is corrected.
Head Start officials did not respond to an email seeking comment for this story.
