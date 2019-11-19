One driver was killed and a person in a second vehicle injured Tuesday morning in a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 8 west of Weyerhaeuser. Icy road conditions may have contributed to the accident at 7:52 a.m., Nov. 19, near Cranberry Lake Road.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, the driver who was killed was a 28-year-old Bruce man. A 64-year-old Chetek woman was transported by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries. Names of the drivers were withheld pending notification of family
The state patrol said a Chevrolet Tahoe was westbound on U.S. 8 when the driver lost control and eventually collided head-on into an eastbound Dodge Ram pick-up truck.
The driver of the Tahoe received fatal injuries. He was not wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the pick-up truck was transported to a local hospital and treated for incapacitating injuries. She was wearing a seatbelt.
The crash remains under investigation by the state patrol.
Icy road conditions may have been a contributing factor, according to state patrol officials.
The highway was closed for several hours and traffic detoured onto nearby town roads.
The Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, Rusk County EMS, Lakeview Medical Center EMS and Weyerhaeuser Fire Department responded.
